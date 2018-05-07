Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor says penalty for not tithing is death

news

Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor says the penalty for not paying your tithe is death.

The former National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and head of Word Of Life Eagles offered this warning on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, Vanguard reports.

In his church’s devotional, he advised Christians to always pay their 10% , adding that anyone who ‘eats’ his/her tithe will die quickly.

Pastor Oritsejafor wrote, “Abraham paid his tithe about 500 years before Moses gave the Law. God began the principle of tithing at the Garden of Eden. The Bible records that the LORD God took the man, and put him into the Garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it’ (Genesis 2:15). By implication, God employed the man. In Genesis 2:16, for the work that man did, God paid him wages: ’And the LORD God commanded the man, saying, of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat.’ The story did not end there.

“In Genesis 2:17, God said to the man, ‘But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat it, for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die.’ There is always something that God will give you, that he wants you to take care of, that you mustn’t take as yours, that you must leave dedicated to and return to Him. That thing is the acknowledgment that God is the source of all things that you have, and it is known as tithe.”

He continued his argument by discussing the dreadful consequences of not tithing .

In his words, “Now, just to make sure that there is no ambiguity and confusion as to what the thing is, God made it simple. The tithe is ten percent of anything God gives you as increase to what you already have or as addition to what you already have. In Adam’s case, not eating the tree of knowledge was his tithe. And if he dared to eat it, he would die.”

Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor on tithing

This is not the first the popular cleric has talked about tithing or highlighted its scary consequences.

Speaking at the 20th Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG), he reportedly used Hebrews 7:9 to advise people to always pay their tithe, no matter what others say.

He said, “I know there are some people telling you not to pay tithe. Don’t listen to them. They want to kill you. You go die quick o. When you pay tithe, it is not about you. Your tithe is not about you. It’s about your children. The Bible says when Levi was still in the system, he was already paying tithe. Your tithe is not about you. It’s about your children.

“It is about your children’s children. Levi was still in the picture, he was paying tithe. Don’t let anybody deceive you. Look at yourself and look at the person saying you should not pay tithe when you look, you will see the difference is clear; the bible says the difference is clear.

Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Oritsejafor’s tithing statement

The cleric’s remarks have caught the eye of the OAP and leader of the free the sheeple movement , a campaign against tithing among others .

Freeze shared a screenshot of the story along with a promise to address the statement later today.

