Pastor Ashimolowo says tithing is fundamental to Christians

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has revealed his thoughts on tithing and why it is absolutely not optional.

In a recent interview with Pulse, the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) founder maintained his stance that tithing is compulsory.

He said that it is “biblical and fundamental.’ The cleric went on to explain saying, “some things are biblical but they are not fundamental.

“But for a teaching to traverse the whole Bible, it started with Abraham, continued with Jacob, emphasized by Moses, all the prophets talked about it. Jesus said we should in Mathew 23:23.”

Pastor Ashimolowo’s major reason for saying tithing is fundamental

According to the cleric, the importance of tithing can be found in the New Testament in Hebrews 6:20–7:21.

For him, this one beats the mystery of tithing. He says, “Four times, Jesus is the High priest after the ORDER of Melchizedek. Melchizedek is the man who received tithe from Abraham.

“If Jesus is the high priest after Melchizedek, He must do what Melchizedek did. If we don't, we are out of order.”

Pastor Ashimolowo comments on tithing critics

Acknowledging the importance and need for tithing, the cleric went on to address the tithing critics .

In his words, “So all those guys who are teaching all those things, most times they don't even know scriptures, they have never done theology, they have no depth.”

