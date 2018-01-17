Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Ashimolowo says tithing is fundamental to Christians

Pulse Exclusive Why Pastor Ashimolowo says tithing is fundamental to every Christian

We spoke with the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) pastor who shared the need for Christians to pay their 10%.

Why Pastor Ashimolowo says tithing is fundamental to every Christian

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo says tithing is importance

(Pulse)
Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has revealed his thoughts on tithing and why it is absolutely not optional.

In a recent interview with Pulse, the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) founder maintained his stance that tithing is compulsory.

He said that it is “biblical and fundamental.’ The cleric went on to explain saying, “some things are biblical but they are not fundamental.

“But for a teaching to traverse the whole Bible, it started with Abraham, continued with Jacob, emphasized by Moses, all the prophets talked about it. Jesus said we should in Mathew 23:23.”

Pastor Ashimolowo’s major reason for saying tithing is fundamental

According to the cleric, the importance of tithing can be found in the New Testament in Hebrews 6:20–7:21.

For him, this one beats the mystery of tithing. He says, “Four times, Jesus is the High priest after the ORDER of Melchizedek. Melchizedek is the man who received tithe from Abraham.

“If Jesus is the high priest after Melchizedek, He must do what Melchizedek did. If we don't, we are out of order.”

(joaynn510)

 

"If you don't pay tithe you are permanently a beggar" — Bishop Oyedepo

Pastor Ashimolowo comments on tithing critics

Acknowledging the importance and need for tithing, the cleric went on to address the tithing critics.

In his words, “So all those guys who are teaching all those things, most times they don't even know scriptures, they have never done theology, they have no depth.”

To pay or not to pay tithe?

(unitenigeria)

 

Social media reactions to the tithing

 

Tithing and the entire giving practice remains a bone of contention for Nigerian Christians.

