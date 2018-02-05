Pastor Adeboye's birthday with 76-hour concert in 16 countries

news

Pastor Enoch Adeboye is celebrating his birthday with a 76-hour concert in 16 countries.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)will turn 76 years old on March 2, 2018.

In honor of this huge achievement, The Guardian reports that the RCCG youth wing is throwing a 76-hour concert from Feb. 26 to March 1, 2018.

The announcement was made by Mr. Precious Akingbade, the RCCG National Young Adults, and Youth Pastor, at a news conference in Lagos state.

He said: “We are dedicating 76 out of 8,760 hours of the year to praise God for the life of Daddy Adeboye.

“It aims at ushering a new pattern of worship that will redefine the perspective of men to worship and praise in this dispensation.

“Countries that will be participating this year are Nigeria, U.S, Canada, England, Australia, Spain, Scotland, United Arab Emirates, Cameroon, Kenya, Netherlands, Sweden, Malaysia, South Africa and Ireland."

“This is a giant step in our quest to bring Marathon Messiah Praise to the doorstep of every living being.

“We will be having two separate stages this year — Nigeria and the Diaspora.

“The Nigeria stage will be at the Youth Center, Redemption Camp, while the Diaspora will have 15 stages spread across 15 participating countries.

“The stage in Nigeria will host the 76 hours of praise and worship non-stop while the stages in Diaspora nations will share the 76 hours among themselves, and it will hold concurrently.

“Over 100,000 live participants and over 10 million viewers are expected to attend and watch the event.”

Mr. Akingbade added that this event will be made possible by over 4,000 registered volunteers.

The 76-hour Marathon Messiah Praise, entitled “The Great Redeemer”, will be held at the Youth Center, Redemption Camp, Km 46, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Pastor Adeboye’s birthday

In 2017, the RCCG G.O turned 75 years old.

It was marked with a 75-hour praise marathon, themed, “The Sovereign God,” that started on February 27, 2017.

The marathon was lead by Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, saxophonist, televangelist, and Director of Music with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Kunle Ajayi , with some help from over 140 worshippers.