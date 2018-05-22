Pastor Adeboye tells couples to do pre-marital genital test

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) orders couples to go for a genital test before marriage.

This was announced in a memo dated 10 May 2018, and signed by Pastor J.F Adesola, Assistant General Overseer (Admin and Personnel).

According to the document, this is an attempt to put an end to "reoccurring cases of marital crises resulting from falsehood especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status".

Prospective husbands are encouraged to register with a "trusted government approved hospital" for the medical examination.

Reactions to RCCG's order

Religious commentator and Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to this memo.

He shared the document on Instagram with the caption:

Other reactions include:

What do you think?