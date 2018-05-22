Pastor Adeboye tells couples to do pre-marital genital test

Prospective couples have been strongly advised to do a genital test and pre-marital examination.
This was announced in a memo dated 10 May 2018, and signed by Pastor J.F Adesola, Assistant General Overseer (Admin and Personnel).
According to the document, this is an attempt to put an end to "reoccurring cases of marital crises resulting from falsehood especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status".
Prospective husbands are encouraged to register with a "trusted government approved hospital" for the medical examination.
Religious commentator and Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to this memo.
He shared the document on Instagram with the caption:
Is this for real???? Are they serious??? - Who is going to examine the genitals? The GO?#emo#8J+ZhA==## - I want to be a GO, I swear! It#emo#4oCZ##s the best job in the world!!! - Is the new meaning of GO now gynecologists and obstetrician??? - - Listen dingbats, jokes apart! NO CHURCH HAS ANY RIGHT WHATSOEVER, WHETHER THROUGH A HOSPITAL OR NOT, TO CHECK ANYONE#emo#4oCZ##S GENITALS. THE JURISDICTION OF THE CHURCH DOES NOT REACH HERE, UNLESS OF COURSE ITS A CULT! ~FRZ - #FreeTheSheeple
Other reactions include:
What do you think?