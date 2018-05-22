Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Adeboye tells couples to do pre-marital genital test

Pastor Adeboye RCCG orders couples to go for genital test before marriage

Prospective couples have been strongly advised to do a genital test and pre-marital examination.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Adeboye tells couples to do pre-marital genital test play Pastor Adeboye tells couples to do pre-marital genital test (dailypost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) orders couples to go for a genital test before marriage.

This was announced in a memo dated 10 May 2018, and signed by Pastor J.F Adesola, Assistant General Overseer (Admin and Personnel).

According to the document, this is an attempt to put an end to "reoccurring cases of marital crises resulting from falsehood especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status".

RCCG's controversial memo play

RCCG's controversial memo

(twitter/officialdaddymo)

 

Prospective husbands are encouraged to register with a "trusted government approved hospital" for the medical examination.

ALSO READ:

Reactions to RCCG's order

Religious commentator and Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to this memo.

He shared the document on Instagram with the caption:

 

Other reactions include:

 

What do you think?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Ramadan Silly questions Non-muslims should not ask Muslims during Ramadanbullet
2 Homosexuality Anglican Church votes in favor of same-sex marriagebullet
3 Fear 7 powerful Bible verses to study when you are scaredbullet

Related Articles

Pastor Ibiyeomie “You are irresponsible if you are not married at 35” — G.O
E A Adeboye Toke Makinwa sees nothing wrong with Pastor's marriage advice
Throwback Thursday Remember what Pastor Adeboye said about couples that meet through social media?
Adeboye 'Couples who meet through social media will also lose them online', Pastor says
Adeboye There is nothing wrong with Pastors ‘playing love’ on social media
Pastor Adeboye Social media goes crazy over RCCG G.O saying tithing is key to heaven
Tithing Pastor Adeboye has a message for his critics

Religion

Ramadan is coming
Ramadan 7 reasons why you may not fast
Ramadan
Ramadan 7 ways to improve your life during this holy month by Rodiyah
Ramadan
Ramadan Day 2 These 3 deeds will earn you great rewards
Pornography: 15 helpful Bible verses to overcome addiction
Pornography 15 Bible verses to help you overcome this addiction