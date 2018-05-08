Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Adeboye says not having PVC is a sin against God

  Published:
Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye says not having a Permanent Voters Card ( PVC )is a sin against God.

Information Nigeria reports that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) made this statement at a special prayer service on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

At the event, themed: ‘Hope for the hopeless,’ the popular cleric urged everyone to get their PVCs ahead of the upcoming general elections, adding that the scriptures say to give unto Caesar his things and unto God, His own things.

Pastor Adeboye, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, also said, “Nigerians should be ready to vote for credible and God-fearing people in positions of authority at all levels of governance. Those who are currently in power but are not serving us well should be voted out.”

Pastors on PVCs

Meanwhile, a pastor in Warri, Delta state has banned members, without PVCs from attending service.

On Saturday, May 5, 2018, Bishop Simeon Okah, who is the South-South Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and head of Flock of Christ Mission said, “From Thursday, any member of my church who does not have his or her voter’s card would not enter this house (Church)."

He added, “By the grace of God, I am the one God used in founding the Flock of Christ Mission.”

Like Pastor Adeboye, the Archbishop of Church of God Mission, International Incorporated, Most Rev. Margaret Benson Idahosa, also urged members of her church to get their PVCs.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

