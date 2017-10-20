Pastor Adeboye’s church planting vision is not a bad idea

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye’s plan to have more Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branches is getting a lot of reactions .

The latest is from lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana who advises the General Overseer (worldwide) to focus on winning more souls for Christ instead of planting churches everywhere.

According to the father of popular musician, Falz, Pastor Adeboye’s vision may not the best thing as he will only succeed in creating business centres, not churches.

He shared his opinion at a conference organized to mark the 20th year anniversary of the death of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Falana makes an interesting point. But let's explore the RCCG G.O’s vision.

For one, members of the churches will definitely enjoy the fact that they can go anywhere in Nigeria, and some parts of the world and still find branches. Who wouldn’t want that?

Secondly, more branches mean more Christians in the world, which should more souls for Christ, right? So, it's a win-win.

On the other hand, we can not deny that having too many branches could affect the church negatively.

It is a lot to manage 20 branches effectively as opposed to 200. As the number of branches increases, it becomes more difficult to ensure that things are still being done right and that the church is still one.

Also, more branches mean having to delegate more, meaning Pastor Adeboye will have to appoint and rely on more heads, who could bring their own agendas.

This could eventually lead to divisions in the church so maybe having too many branches is not the best thing.

Despite this potential negative outcome, we still have to say that Daddy G.O’s vision is not completely bad.

It does hold some merit afterall.