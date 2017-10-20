Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Adeboye’s church planting vision is not a bad idea

Pastor Adeboye Daddy G.O’s vision to plant churches everywhere is not completely bad

There are at least two ways we could look at this issue.

  • Published:
Pastor Enoch Adeboye play

Pastor Adeboye's decision to plant churches everywhere is not totally bad

(YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye’s plan to have more Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branches is getting a lot of reactions.

The latest is from lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana who advises the General Overseer (worldwide) to focus on winning more souls for Christ instead of planting churches everywhere.

According to the father of popular musician, Falz, Pastor Adeboye’s vision may not the best thing as he will only succeed in creating business centres, not churches.

Femi Falana is not happy with Pastor Adeboye's plans to plant more churches play

Femi Falana is not happy with Pastor Adeboye's plans to plant more churches

(Total Media)

 

He shared his opinion at a conference organized to mark the 20th year anniversary of the death of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Falana makes an interesting point. But let's explore the RCCG G.O’s vision.

For one, members of the churches will definitely enjoy the fact that they can go anywhere in Nigeria, and some parts of the world and still find branches. Who wouldn’t want that?

ALSO READ: 7 interesting things you may not know about RCCG

Secondly, more branches mean more Christians in the world, which should more souls for Christ, right? So, it's a win-win.

On the other hand, we can not deny that having too many branches could affect the church negatively.

Cardinal Okogie does not approve of Pastor Adeboye's decision to planting churches everywhere play

Cardinal Okogie does not approve of Pastor Adeboye's decision to planting churches everywhere

(goldmyne)

 

It is a lot to manage 20 branches effectively as opposed to 200. As the number of branches increases, it becomes more difficult to ensure that things are still being done right and that the church is still one.

Also, more branches mean having to delegate more, meaning Pastor Adeboye will have to appoint and rely on more heads, who could bring their own agendas.

This could eventually lead to divisions in the church so maybe having too many branches is not the best thing.

Bishop Badejo agrees with Cardinal Okogie’s criticism of Adeboye play

Bishop Badejo agrees with Cardinal Okogie’s criticism of Adeboye

(dailypost)

 

Despite this potential negative outcome, we still have to say that Daddy G.O’s vision is not completely bad.

It does hold some merit afterall.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pulse List You won't believe these 10 names belong to real churchesbullet
2 Religious Crisis Northern Christians cry out for helpbullet
3 Jehovah’s Witness United Nations steps in to demand group’s...bullet

Related Articles

Adeboye Vs Cardinal Okoye Here is what the controversy is all about
Pastor Adeboye Listen up! RCCG G.O has an important message for you
Adeboye There is nothing wrong with Pastors ‘playing love’ on social media
Adeboye Twitter’s reaction to Pastor Folu calling Daddy G.O her MCM is the best thing you will see this week
Pastor Adeboye 3 major things that prove that Daddy G.O is just like us
Throwback Thursday How RCCG's Redemption Camp was gotten against all odds
Adeboye, Oyedepo See religious leaders’ powerful Independence messages
Religion Vs Government Should the church be involved in politics?

Religion

Pastor explains increase in prostitution
Religion Vs Sex: This Pastor has an explanation for increase in prostitution
People find this banner offensive
#Yoruba Demons Why people find this Harvesters’ banner so upsetting
Islam is not the only religion that has been negatively affected by Trump's presidency
Trump How U.S president is affecting millennials’ faith
What Christianity &amp; Islam say about blood transfusion
Religion Vs Science What Christianity & Islam say about blood transfusion