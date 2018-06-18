Pastor Adeboye: RCCG urges Nigerians to vote in 2019 elections

news

Pastor Enoch Adeboye's church urges Nigerians to vote in the 2019 elections.

In order to achieve this, The Nation reports that the popular cleric's church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has started a political awareness campaign.

The campaign tagged 'Let my people vote' was held weekend at RCCG Youth center on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Speaking at the event, the assistant Pastor- in- Charge of RCCG Region 1 and coordinator of this initiative, Pastor Ola Adejubee, revealed shared the origin story of the campaign.

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye says 2019 elections may not hold

How Pastor Adeboye started the campaign

According to him, it all came from the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Adeboye, who received the idea during the annual ministers' Thanksgiving in January 2018.

He said Pastor Adeboye instructed the ministers to go and collect their PVCs while delivering his introductory message.

In his words, "If the statement came as a surprise to the ministers, they became dumbfounded when in August last year, during RCCG annual ministers' conference, Adeboye asked them to go and join any political party of their choice. This time, it was with an emotion-laden voice."

This instruction gave birth to the awareness campaign which was attended by church leaders like the Chairman of Lagos State Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Special Assistant to the G.O on Evangelism, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and Special Assistant to the G.O on Christian Social Responsibility, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel.