Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo react to Plateau killings

Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo Popular preachers react to Plateau killings

Here is what the well-known clerics had to say about the recent bloodshed in Plateau state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo react to Plateau killings play

Bishop Oyedepo rains curses on gunmen responsible for Plateau killings

(dailypost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo react to Plateau state killings.

Over the weekend, at least 86 people were killed by the gunmen that attacked Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi local government area of the State.

Reacting to the tragedy, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG),  prayed for the relations of victims on his verified Facebook page on Monday, June 25, 2018.

In his words, "To all those who have lost loved ones in the last few days, our prayers are with you and may this evil never repeat itself again in JESUS name.

"Thou, therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus. 2 Timothy 2:1 KJV. Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4 KJV"

ALSO READ: Dear Buhari, it’s time to go beyond condolence messages

Bishop Oyedepo reacts violently

Bishop Oyedepo had a different response to the killings. During the Covenant Hours of Prayer, Daily Post reports that the founder of Living Faith Church rained curses on the people responsible for this tragedy.

He said, "One of the leaders in Plateau State spoke yesterday that since the crisis started, 52 villages were now desolate. For everyone behind this crisis, may they and their generations be destroyed. May their generations perish. May they never be remembered.

"Anyone who has made people's land and families desolate, we declare them desolate today. Let the arrow of God locate them. Let it locate their sponsors. Let it locate all the perpetrators. Let it locate anyone backing them in government from today."

Bishop Oyedepo reacts to Plateau killings play

Bishop Oyedepo reacts to Plateau killings

(thenicheng)

 

More reactions from other pastors

Pastor Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Christian Center shared his thoughts via Twitter on June 26, 2018.

He wrote:

 

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre, did the same thing with the #stopthekilling.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 End Times 3 important things every Christian needs to knowbullet
2 2018 Hallelujah Challenge Nathaniel Bassey's online praise and worship...bullet
3 Religious Angle Game of Throne’s winter is a perfect reflection of...bullet

Related Articles

Pastor Adeboye ‘Its time for this Benue killings to stop’ — RCCG G.O says
In China Will persecution of Christians ever end?
Bishop Oyedepo Pastor describes Buhari’s government as a failure
Bishop Oyedepo Living Faith founder’s latest sermon is all you need this week
Pastor Adeboye Cleric says 2019 elections may not hold
Musa Asake CAN General Secretary dies after illness

Religion

Fornication: 10 things the Bible says about sexual immorality
Fornication 10 things the Bible says about sexual immorality
7 encouraging psalms to hold on to whenever you are struggling
Hard Times 7 encouraging psalms to hold on to whenever you are struggling
"Who is this stupid God?" - Philippine  President Duterte asks
In Philippine "Who is this stupid God?" - President Duterte asks
How to draw close to God, according to Pastor Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye How to draw close to God, according to RCCG G.O