Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo react to Plateau killings

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo react to Plateau state killings.

Over the weekend, at least 86 people were killed by the gunmen that attacked Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi local government area of the State.

Reacting to the tragedy, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), prayed for the relations of victims on his verified Facebook page on Monday, June 25, 2018.

In his words, "To all those who have lost loved ones in the last few days, our prayers are with you and may this evil never repeat itself again in JESUS name.

"Thou, therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus. 2 Timothy 2:1 KJV. Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4 KJV"

Bishop Oyedepo reacts violently

Bishop Oyedepo had a different response to the killings . During the Covenant Hours of Prayer, Daily Post reports that the founder of Living Faith Church rained curses on the people responsible for this tragedy.

He said, "One of the leaders in Plateau State spoke yesterday that since the crisis started, 52 villages were now desolate. For everyone behind this crisis, may they and their generations be destroyed. May their generations perish. May they never be remembered.

"Anyone who has made people's land and families desolate, we declare them desolate today. Let the arrow of God locate them. Let it locate their sponsors. Let it locate all the perpetrators. Let it locate anyone backing them in government from today."

More reactions from other pastors

Pastor Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Christian Center shared his thoughts via Twitter on June 26, 2018.

He wrote:

