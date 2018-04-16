Not only Christians but Muslims, atheists will enter Heaven

news

An American Pastor named Rev Steve Chalke says Hindus, Jews, Muslims, even atheists will make Heaven .

The prominent leader of a south London church called Oasis believes that Heaven is not for only Christians, according to Christian Today.

Rev Chalke argues that God’s grace is for everyone, irrespective of their religion which is why he is suggesting that Hindus, Jews, Muslims, even atheists might just make Heaven.

Why Pastor says Hindus, Jews, Muslims, even atheists will make Heaven

In his words, “What if the good residents of Kent had been raised instead in Kurdistan, or those born in Bournemouth had found themselves starting life in Baghdad instead? Are not many of us who are Western Christians, Christians only because we are Western? Surely, if the most devout Christians had been raised in an Islamic context they would be, very likely, devout Muslims? Or to put another way, is salvation little more than a geographical lottery?

“Is the God of love really content to consign the vast majority of the population of earth to judgment and then on to some kind of hell? Would God — the God who is universal love — ordain that only the Christian minority of the human race can be rescued?

“If Gods grace is real grace; real amazing, undeserved, non-discriminatory grace, then it must be available to everyone regardless of their geography or their religious or social background or their mental capacity."

Chalke added that he finds it ‘disturbing’ that Christians think they know who will make Heaven.

He says, “None of us have any right to place any sort of limits on God’s loving-kindness. In fact, perhaps it is instead our duty to try to comprehend just how much greater God’s grace might be than we have ever begun to imagine. Could it be that is more interested in people as people, rather than as members of religious groups, whether Hindus, Jews, Muslims, Christians, or even atheists?”

Rev Chalke’s statements are part of a video series. In them, he offers 95 questions for the modern church, based on the Reformer Martin Luther’s 95 theses.

ALSO READ: 5 Biblical reasons why Pastor Adeboye won't make Heaven, according to Daddy Freeze

Heaven debate in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye has received major backlash for implying that tithing is the key to entering heaven .

On April 12, 2018, a clip of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) surfaced the Internet.

In it, he is seen telling his pastors to “make it clear to them. Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to Heaven. Full stop.”