Nigeria scores high on the list of anti-Christian countries

Out of the 32 countries represented at the World Cup, Nigeria and six others are on the list of the 50 countries where being a Christian is the worst thing you could be.

According to data gathered by Open Doors, a Christian watchdog group, these places are:

Iran (№10 on the World Watch List)

Saudi Arabia (№12)

Nigeria (№14)

Egypt (№17)

Tunisia (№30)

Mexico (№39)

Colombia (№49)

Religious Persecution worsens for Christians

Open Doors shed some light on the terrible conditions of Christians in these seven countries in a recent statement.

It read, "In the Middle East in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Muslim converts to Christianity face extreme pressure from their communities and families. In places like Iran and Saudi Arabia, Muslims that have chosen to follow Jesus must keep their faith secret, often isolating them from believers and Christian community. Christians in the Middle East are also the targets of Islamic extremist groups, such as ISIS (Islamic State, also known as IS, ISIL or Daesh). Over the last year, more than 200 believers in Egypt have been killed for their faith by extremists."

Concerning Nigeria, the group said, "In Nigeria and Tunisia, persecution against Christians has grown increasingly violent. Throughout Nigeria's Middle Belt in West Africa, more than 400 Christians have been massacred by Fulani militants only this year, including a recent attack on a church of worshipers that killed 19.

"And Boko Haram continues its violence spree. We recently reported on Leah Sheribu, who was kidnapped with 110 other girls from a finishing school in Dapchi. Boko Haram forces released all but Leah - because she refused to renounce Christ. To date, 15-year-old Leah is still in captivity held by the Islamic insurgents."

Open Doors' assessment has been backed by another report by Pew Research Center.

After analyzing religious freedom in 198 countries and territories, this organization discovered that Christians are currently the most persecuted religious group in the world.

The report showed that Christians have the highest number of harassment cases, followed by Muslims.

Express reports that Sam Brownback, ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, said last month: "The state of religious freedom is dire. We have work to do. We must move religious freedom forward - we must defend it in every corner of the globe."

China was named as the country with the most restrictions by the government against Christians.