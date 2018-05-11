Musa Asake: CAN General Secretary dies after illness

news

Dr. Musa Asake, the General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) , dies after illness.

He passed away on today, Friday morning in Abuja.

His death has been confirmed by his brother and former member of the House of Representatives, Jonathan Asake, according to PUNCH.

"Yes, he died this morning. We are right now in the mortuary. I was with him yesterday (Thursday) in his house," he told the newspaper correspondent.

We will update you with more information later.

About the late General Secretary, CAN

Reverend Dr. Musa Asake was the General Secretary of CAN, which is regarded as the umbrella body of all Christians in this country.

Founded in 1976, it is currently being led by the President, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.