MURIC: Another Islamic group defends Falz controversial video

Following complaints from the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) , another Islamic group defends Falz's controversial 'This is Nigeria's video.

Reacting to MURIC's claim that the artiste who is popularly known as Folarin Falana misrepresented the Chibok girls in his video, Muslim Against Terror issued a statement saying otherwise.

Daily Post reports that this group believes MURIC misunderstood the video, going on to ask Ishaq Akintola, director of MURIC if he would "prefer watching the ladies in the video dressed in body-hugging mini skirts and shaking their bountiful parts?"

The statement reads: "In clear contradiction to what MURIC's Professor Ishaq Akintola claimed, Islam or Muslim was NEVER mentioned in the video and the veil is not owned by Islam but worn by anyone who so feels, hopefully to the pleasure of Muslims and worn by nuns and sometimes forcibly doused by terrorists on their captors as happened in the Chibok case.

"Where did Ishaq see Islam or Muslim in this video? Was this subvert threat of a possible repeat of radical and meaningless, unjustified violence by misguided Islamists in the past, a means of merely defending the Buhari administration possibly negatively affected by the viral video and defending Fulani herder-related terrorism by attempting to present the video as religiously provocative? The video was not.

"If at all the video provoked any religion it was the Christian faith, by ridiculing pastors casting out demons via grabbing female breasts, and also laying direct attacks at pastors involved in the establishment of universities which their congregations cannot attend."

Muslim Against Terror concludes by encouraging MURIC to pay attention to the message of the video.

In the group's words: "Instead of threatening Falz with legal action, the group urged MURIC to focus on the issues raised in the video. As regards truths of value in the video, there were very many that seemed not to be digested by Professor Ishaq, including that the people are extremely poor, medical facilities are poor, that we operate a predatory neocolonial-capitalist system fueled on fraud and exploitation, bedeviled with institutionalized corruption, that criminal cases are settled in police stations and not courts, police station closing by six, no electricity, youth work multiple jobs and yet are called lazy by the president."

MURIC on Falz's music video

The popular Muslim group has given the artiste seven days to take down his video or face legal action.

The group statement reads in part:

"MURIC rejects Falz' explanation that the girls in hijab in his 'Shaku Shaku' dance symbolize the Chibok girls because nothing in the video indicates that the girls represent the Chibok girls.

"At least none of the Chibok girls have been seen dancing like a drunkard. They are always in pensive mood. Do they have any cause to be dancing? Are they happy? The video manifests ethnic bias against Fulanis while it ignored the criminal activities of ethnic militia of the Middle Belt who have also massacred Fulanis and rustled their cattle in their thousands.

"It is a hate video. This video has the potential of causing religious crisis of unprecedented dimension. It is an assault on the self-dignity of every Muslim. It is freedom of expression gone haywire."

Responding to this, Falz' manager, Femisoro Ajayi, maintains that the video will not be taken down.

"Yes, I have seen the statement online, but we have no official response yet, the video is out there and we have no plans to take it down, we will only respond when we get an official letter directly sent to us," he told Pulse.