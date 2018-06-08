Pulse.ng logo
Miracle: Christian sees Jesus on a crab after God spoke to her

All it took was a divine interaction before an image of Jesus appeared on the shell of a horseshoe crab.

  • Published:
Christian lady finds the Head of Christ image on a horseshoe crab shell 

(FACEBOOK/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Christian lady sees Jesus Christ's face on a crab after God spoke to her.

According to the Florida woman named Cathy Rader, this happened after God spoke to her about "perfection."

She shared her story with WKMG-TV revealing that she was going through a tough time when she was given a shell from Canaveral National Seashore in New Smyrna Beach.

Cathy Rader of New Smyrna Beach finds image of Jesus on crab shell play

(NEWS 6)

 

Rader says it looked ordinary, adding "I looked at it and said thank you very much. I took it home and washed it out and set it on my front porch to dry."

Things changed after God spoke to her. "I was doing devotionals that I do in the morning and God spoke to me and said, 'If you will wait, I will give you perfection,'" Rader recounts.

Jesus appears on crab shell

It was after this message from God that she noticed the image of Jesus on the crab shell.

In her words, "I went past it and I noticed something and I looked back and it looked like the face of Jesus. I kind of chuckled to myself and said, that's funny, it kind of does. We call him Jesus crab."

As days passed, this image started to resemble a Rembrandt picture of Jesus Christ and sometimes an image of an angel if the shell is turned upside down.

"I knew immediately that after I saw His face and I Googled the Rembrandt painting, I go, 'Oh my gosh, that's the face!'" Rader says. "I just feel so humbled."

For her, this is a much-needed sign concerning the publication of her photography book about New Smyrna Beach.

In her words, "It's a sign. It's absolutely a sign! All my devotions every day would say, 'Wait on me, I got this, wait on me,' and then I got this incredible gift. It was shown to me when it was supposed to be shown to me."

Rader is going to share this sign with others at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library. Her hope is that the image on the crab shell encourages others as well.

"Even the people who don't believe say, 'That looks like the pictures of Jesus that I've seen.' So maybe it'll help with people's faith. I hope so. I hope so," were her words.

Do you see the face of Jesus on this crab?

