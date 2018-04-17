Loneliness: 7 great Bible verses to study when for comfort

Here are some scriptures for those moments when you feel lonely.
Here are seven great Bible verses to study whenever you are lonely.
“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”
“And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”
“I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.”
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”
“Do not be afraid, for I have ransomed you. I have called you by name; you are mine. When you go through deep waters, I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown. When you walk through the fire of oppression, you will not be burned up; the flames will not consume you. For I am the Lord, your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.”
“Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”
“No one stood by me the first time I defended myself; all deserted me. … But the Lord stayed with me and gave me strength.”