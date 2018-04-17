Loneliness: 7 great Bible verses to study when for comfort

news

We all go through times when we get lonely . During those moments, Pulse Religion recommends turning to the Bible for comfort .

Here are seven great Bible verses to study whenever you are lonely.

1. Psalm 147:3 —

“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”

2. Matthew 28:20 —

“And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”

3. John 14:18 —

“I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.”

4. Deuteronomy 31:6 —

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.”

5. Isaiah 43:1–3 —

“Do not be afraid, for I have ransomed you. I have called you by name; you are mine. When you go through deep waters, I will be with you. When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown. When you walk through the fire of oppression, you will not be burned up; the flames will not consume you. For I am the Lord, your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.”

6. 1 Peter 5:7 —

“Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”

7. 2 Timothy 4:16,17 —

“No one stood by me the first time I defended myself; all deserted me. … But the Lord stayed with me and gave me strength.”