Lent: Pope Francis urges Christians to fast, pray & give alms

Lent 2018 Pope Francis offers perfect tips to revive your faith

Here is how to renew your faith during this upcoming Holy season.

Pope Francis shares his message for Lent 2018

Pope Francis is offering the perfect tips to revive your faith just as Lent is about to start.

During the upcoming 40 days, the head of the Roman Catholic church is encouraging Christians to renew their faith in God with prayer and charity.

Catholic News Agency reports that this advice was contained in the Pope’s message for Lent  themed: “Because of the increase of iniquity, the love of many will grow cold (Matt. 24:12).”

Pope Francis shares his message for Lent 2018

In his message, published Feb. 6, 2018, Pope Francis says, “Above all, I urge the members of the Church to take up the Lenten journey with enthusiasm, sustained by almsgiving, fasting, and prayer.

“If, at times, the flame of charity seems to die in our own hearts, know that this is never the case in the heart of God! He constantly gives us a chance to begin loving anew.”

Pope Francis on 3 ways to remain grounded during Lent

The Pontiff goes on to explain why almsgiving, prayer, and fasting are so important during this season.

On prayer, Pope Francis explains that this helps us to turn away from “secret lies” and “self-deception,” to God, our Father, who “wants us to live life well.”

He adds, “Lent summons us, and enables us, to come back to the Lord wholeheartedly and in every aspect of our life.

“With this message, I would like again this year to help the entire Church experience this time of grace anew, with joy and in truth.”

Pope Francis on 3 ways to remain grounded during Lent

Concerning almsgiving, the Roman Catholic leader notes that doing this fights the evil that is the greed of money as we realize that “what I possess is never mine alone.”

In his words,“How I would like almsgiving to become a genuine style of life for each of us! How I would like us, as Christians, to follow the example of the Apostles and see in the sharing of our possessions a tangible witness of the communion that is ours in the Church!”

The pope’s hope is that “even in our daily encounters with those who beg for our assistance, we would see such requests as coming from God himself.”

Lent starts with Ash Wednesday which is a Day of Fast and Abstinence

ALSO READ: Why we all need to take advantage of the Lenten season

He finishes his message by highlighting the importance of fasting which “weakens our tendency to violence” reviving “our desire to obey God,” who alone can satisfy our hunger.

For the Pontiff, fasting helps us grow in two ways. First, we get to know firsthand what people all over the world experience, secondly, we understand “spiritual hunger and thirst for life in God.”

He says, “Fasting wakes us up. It makes us more attentive to God and our neighbor. It revives our desire to obey God, who alone is capable of satisfying our hunger.”

Pope Francis shares importance of fasting

Lent 2018

Lent starts with Ash Wednesday

This year, Lent starts on Wednesday, February 14, and ends on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

