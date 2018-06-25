Kenyan Catholic church suspends priest for rapping during Mass

news

The Roman Catholic church in Kenya suspends a priest for rapping during Mass.

BBC reports that Father Paul Ogallo of St. Monica Catholic Church in Rapogi, Migori County, south-west of Nairobi, was suspended on June 3, 2018. He has been banned from leading public mass for a year for rapping while delivering his Homilies.

The news was shared by Bishop Philip Anyolo of the Homa Bay Diocese in western Kenya, who said that the 'rapper priest' had to "choose between being a rapper and a priest".

Noting that the sacred and secular do not go well together, the bishop also added that Father Ogallo is allowed to rap while preaching to the youth, as long he does not do it from the altar.

During his suspension, which started last month, he will not be allowed to administer Holy Communion or be the main priest during public mass.

However, it is okay for him to lead private masses.

Meet the 'rapping priest'

Father Ogallo started rapping after three young people were trampled to death at a music event in Nairobi in 2014.

Afterward, he started rapping as an alternative form of entertainment that young people could enjoy in the safety of the church.

He would do this in his rapper's outfit which is a T-shirt and bandana. This led to his nickname "Sweet Paul."

"Young people call me 'Sweet Paul' because I rap sweet," he told BBC in May, 2018.

For now, Father Ogallo, who is yet to comment on his suspension, has been advised to put aside this rapper side of him and consider his place in the priesthood.