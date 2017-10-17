Islamisation :  Catholic Bishop says Muslims have every right to Islamise Nigeria

Home > Communities > Religion >

Bishop Badejo says Christians should stop complaining about Muslims' Islamisation agenda if they refuse to ‘christainize’ Nigeria.

Most Reverend (Dr) Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo has weighed in on the controversial issue of Islamisation.

According to the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Muslims have every right to Islamise the country if they want, Daily Post reports.

His reason for saying this is that he believes that the Islamisation agenda is a part of Islam.

Speaking with Tribune, he said, “I’ve always shared the view of one of our leaders, Cardinal John Onaiyekan. I believe that Muslims have an Islamisation agenda, and they have a right to have it.”

“It’s part of Islam to Islamise; is it not part of our own programme too to evangelise?”

Is this another attempt to Islamise Nigeria?

Bishop Badejo went on to criticise Christians for complaining about the Islamisation agenda, instead of seizing numerous opportunities to ‘christainize’ Nigeria.

In his words, “Do Christians have a Christianisation agenda? Yes, I hope so and we have a right to have it. The Muslims are pursuing an agenda; why are we not pursuing ours?

“Nigeria, for many many years, had a larger number of Christians in power. We failed when we should have worked, and that even now, instead of trying to catch up on our lapses, we’re busy pointing fingers.

“How much of it are we doing? The education curriculum, which caused so much row recently, was approved when a Christian was chair of the body.

“Christians are not an insignificant population in Nigeria. The next question to ask is: what kind of Christians? A large part of Christians today are Christians in name, who pursue power, position, privileges. That’s not Christianity.”

The Catholic Bishop also spoke on the issue of the prosperity gospel and the damage it does to Christians.

He stated, “And that’s where I come to the issue of the prosperity gospel. We have not yet done research on how much damage prosperity gospel has done to the psyche of Christianity in our country.

“Prosperity gospel provides cheap solutions to complex realities of life and so many people have heard it. They believe that it is actually possible to have cancer and pray it away when doctors are actually available; that it is possible to fail exams, and still become the director of a bank, if you pray enough.”

