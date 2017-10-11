Home > Communities > Religion >

Is your tithe a donation or tax to the church?

Tithe Is this a donation or tax?

Evangelist Majid Michel believes that our 10 percent is not a donation to God, rather it is a form of a tax that should be used to assist the poor.

  • Published:
(unitenigeria)
Majid Michel has an interesting theory on the controversial issue of the tithe.

The Ghanian actor-turned-minister says that the 10 percent is a form of tax, not a donation that should be paid to God, Naija Church News reports.

(Instagram)

 

Referring to how Ruth met Boaz in the Bible, Michel revealed that tithe is actually for poor, even though it is paid to God.

Here is how he put:

“How in the scripture, God established what we call tithing. Tithing was the act of paying God 10% of your income. And notice the emphasis is on “PAYiNG”. You don’t “GiVE” a tithe. A tithe is not a donation. it’s a Tax.”

“According to the scripture, you owe God 10% of your total income and after you pay God what you owe Him, you then give as God has prospered you. Now I owe God 10% of my income and according to scripture, I owe God 10% of my income on behalf of who? Who was the tithe for?…. For the POOR! YES! The tithe was for the POOR.!”

(effectualgrace)

 

“Read how Ruth met Boaz in the Bible and study what we call Gleaning. All was for the poor. Better glass tinted windows, larger pipe organs, better carpet for the floor, better pews for the sanctuary, bigger fellowship hall, better Christian education building, we cheat God and we Rob from God by giving the money back to ourselves when God says it belongs to the poor. in the 70’s statistics said there were about 60million Americans that claim to be born again and committed to the Lordship and Authority of Jesus Christ and believe that the Bible is the word of God. Ok.”

“These 60million, have a per capita income of 21 thousand dollars a year. This comes to something like 1.2 trillion dollars. if those people were obeying the word of God according to the scripture, it means that 120 billion dollars of their income belong to the poor. And if Gods people were paying God what they owe Him on Behalf of the poor, there literally will be very little poverty in the world. And so the prophet asked a question, will a person rob God?

“I suggest to you that week in and week out, we rob God by not directing our income to where God says it ought to Go. Jesus is my saviour. Not my religion. What we fail to realize is that God doesn’t need Your money.

“The church does. God is looking at your heart and loves a cheerful giver. if the church expenditure of money received is your issue, then address that. Don’t address giving to the Church. if you do your part, God will do his part ACCORDING to His PROMiSE. What the church does with the money has always been an issue. And that should not stop anyone from Giving to the Body of Christ.”

ALSO READ: What Catholics, Jehovah Witness and pastors say about tithe

In case, you are wondering, the actor became an evangelist in 2016. He shared the news via his Instagram account on September 26, last year.

(vanguardngr)

 

He wrote, “The Bible says God gives gifts as he pleases. I am gifted to preach. But I recognize it is a gift from God. It has nothing to do with me. If you judge my spirituality by my preaching, I will disappoint you, because there is no relationship between my gift to preach and my spirituality.

If you want to find out whether I am a spiritual person, if you want to find out whether I am filled with the Spirit, you have to wait until I finish preaching and hang out with me. The fullness of the Spirit is not a state of perfection. it is a state of surrender. It is not a state of sinlessness. it is a state of abandonment to Jesus Christ. When a person simply says, “I renounce all rights to myself and I give Jesus the right to do with me whatever he pleases.” #LEADERSHiP

Michel was also seen delivering people at Zoe Sanctuary on October 4, 2016.

(vanguardngr)

 

See more of Daddy Freeze's argument on tithe in the video below.

 

