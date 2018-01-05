How to get your pastor’s 2018 prophecies to work for you

news

Its the beginning of the year 2018 and as usual the prophecies are in .

Now, the question becomes how to get them to work for you, to come to pass in your life.

It's one thing to shout Amen in the church as you get each year’s prophecies and its a totally different thing to see them manifest in your life.

The answer is actually simple. You just have to make yourself open to receiving them .

Remember the parable of the sower found in Matthew 13:1–23, Mark 4:1–20, and Luke 8:1–15? The sower threw seed, some fell on the path (wayside), on rocky ground, among thorns, and on the good earth.

We all know that the good earth was only that got to enjoy the seed long term. So, the question you should be asking is if you are good soil? Do you have the faith it takes to see these prophecies come true?

Are you willing to wait on God, to seek Him with all of your heart, not just for the prophecies , but for Him too?

You have to be as hungry for God as you are hungry for these 2018 prophecies.

In 2018, while we wait and shout Amen as we wait on these prophecies, let's do our own best too .

Remember faith without works is dead!