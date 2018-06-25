Pulse.ng logo
How to draw close to God, according to Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye How to draw close to God, according to RCCG G.O

He advises Christians to use certain names while praising God.

How to draw close to God, according to Pastor Adeboye play Pastor Adeboye offers important spiritual tips (dailypost)
Pastor Enoch Adeboye is telling believers how to draw close to God.

The Cable reports the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) shared his advice while speaking at the June 2018 Holy Ghost Service. It was themed, 'Stronger Than Your Enemies 6: Victory Through Praise'.

According to the popular cleric, the key to getting close to God is to praise and worship Him with joy.

"When you praise God, the Father, He draws near to you," he explained.

Pastor Adeboye: RCCG urges Nigerians to vote in 2019 elections play Pastor Adeboye offers spiritual tips (today)

 

ALSO READ: All about RCCG G.O’s humble beginnings, legacy

Here is how to really draw close to God

In order to really get God's attention, the RCCG G.O advised believers to use the following seven names:

1. Jehovah El-Shaddai - Genesis 17:1

2. The I am that I am - Exodus 3:14.

3. The Lord God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob - Exodus 3:15.

4. The Most High, the Almighty - Psalms 91:1.

5. The One that is Higher than the Highest - Ecclesiastes 5:8.

6. The One whose seat is enthroned on High - Isaiah 66:1.

7. The Holy One of Israel - Psalms 71:22.

According to Pastor Adeboye, praising God results in Him fighting our battles (Psalms 18: 1–2), gets the attention of Jesus and the Holy Spirit.

In his words, praising God causes Him to rise and when "He stands up according to Psalms 68: 1–3; let God arise and all His enemies be scattered. Those who hate Him will flee or melt. Also, as Psalms 97:3 shows the fire goeth before Him burns up His enemies round about.

"So, if one can Praise God to the level that He can stand up, one's problems will be over. And when you Praise God the way you ought to do; He will carry you in His Hands and blesses you."

Pastor Adeboye also encouraged believers to always praise in a childlike manner.

