How Prophet Oladeji, new CAC leader, wants to change church

CAC How new leader is going to change the church

The new CAC General Evangelist Worldwide has revealed his plans to revolutionize the church.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How Prophet Oladeji, new CAC leader, wants to change church play

New CAC leader, Prophet Hezekiah Oluboye

(cacworldnews)
Here is how the new leader of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) is going to change the church.

After stepping into the shoes of his predecessor, Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara, the new CAC General Evangelist Worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oluboye Oladeji, has revealed his plans to make the church better.

According to Daily Post, he shared his plans to stop indiscipline, false prophesies and fake prophets while speaking at his inauguration which held over the weekend at Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola Memorial Grounds, Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State.

Prophet Abiara’s successor, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji play

Prophet Abiara’s successor, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji

(cacworldnews)

 

In his words, "I have already set machineries in motion to bring all evangelists, church planters and roving evangelists under one umbrella. They will be involved in grassroots evangelism at local assemblies and in rural evangelism. Evangelism is the main purpose of the church on earth.

"If we evangelize and turn the hearts of men to God, there will be change of attitude. Today, countries are failing. There are problems everywhere - corruption, killings, maiming, sexual crimes etc. all these will stop if we are able to convert people to Christ. We need steadfastness and prayers."

Prophet Oladeji also urged members to pray for him and the CAC leadership as they do their best to lead the church well.

ALSO READ: 1 critical lesson other denominations can learn from CAC

About the new CAC General Evangelist Worldwide

Five months after his predecessor retired, Prophet Oladeji became the fifth CAC General Evangelist. Before this appointment, he was an evangelist at CAC Canaanland.

CAC's Prophet Abiara set to remarry in a couple of days play This is the former CAC leader (hopefornigeriaonline)

 

He has been approved by a lot of people including the CAC President, Pastor (Dr.) Abraham Akinosun and the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who was at the inauguration.

Saraki, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon Gbenga Makanjuola, described the new leader as "trustworthy, God-fearing and humble."

 President of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Pastor (Dr.) Abraham Akinosun likes the new leader play

 President of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Pastor (Dr.) Abraham Akinosun likes the new leader

(cacworldnews)

 

He also called him a reformer and a righteous person, noting that "it is a new dawn" for the church.

"I pray that the Lord gives him the spirit and anointing to carry on," Saraki added.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

