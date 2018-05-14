How Prophet Oladeji, new CAC leader, wants to change church

news

Here is how the new leader of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) is going to change the church.

After stepping into the shoes of his predecessor, Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara, the new CAC General Evangelist Worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oluboye Oladeji, has revealed his plans to make the church better.

According to Daily Post, he shared his plans to stop indiscipline, false prophesies and fake prophets while speaking at his inauguration which held over the weekend at Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola Memorial Grounds, Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State.

In his words, "I have already set machineries in motion to bring all evangelists, church planters and roving evangelists under one umbrella. They will be involved in grassroots evangelism at local assemblies and in rural evangelism. Evangelism is the main purpose of the church on earth.

"If we evangelize and turn the hearts of men to God, there will be change of attitude. Today, countries are failing. There are problems everywhere - corruption, killings, maiming, sexual crimes etc. all these will stop if we are able to convert people to Christ. We need steadfastness and prayers."

Prophet Oladeji also urged members to pray for him and the CAC leadership as they do their best to lead the church well.

About the new CAC General Evangelist Worldwide

Five months after his predecessor retired, Prophet Oladeji became the fifth CAC General Evangelist . Before this appointment, he was an evangelist at CAC Canaanland.

He has been approved by a lot of people including the CAC President, Pastor (Dr.) Abraham Akinosun and the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who was at the inauguration.

Saraki, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon Gbenga Makanjuola, described the new leader as "trustworthy, God-fearing and humble."

He also called him a reformer and a righteous person, noting that "it is a new dawn" for the church.

"I pray that the Lord gives him the spirit and anointing to carry on," Saraki added.