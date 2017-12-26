How one boy went viral for making a selfless Christmas wish

news

One young boy has gone viral for making a selfless request rather than the usual Christmas wishes we are accustomed .

Unlike the other kids who asked the guy dressed as Father Christmas for toys, Jacob Coker came with only two things on his list —money for his father’s hospital bills and for him to feel better.

KXAS TV reports that the sweet moment between 12-year-old Jacob Coker and Santa at Bass Pro Shops was caught by a parent who was waiting in line with her son.

The lady, who prefers to be anonymous, posted it on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. Since then, it has gained over 36 thousand reactions and over 5,000 shares as of December 22nd.

How Father Christmas felt

Later, the man dressed as Santa Claus described how he felt in the moment to KXAS-TV.

In his words, “All he asked for, all he wanted was for me to help his dad. He said he had a lot of pain.”

He said he was so overwhelmed that he offered to pray with him. He said, “I asked that the Lord would help him with the pain and that he would have enough joy in his heart to get through the pain.”

Christian Post reports that everyone who witnessed the moment said it reminded them of “what Christmas is all about.”

Coker’s family reacts to viral post

Afterwards, the boy’s father, Jason Coker, told NBC5 that he is touched by his son’s actions.

He said, “I have no real words. It’s just been heartwarming that so many people out there believe and care.”

Jacob’s stepmother, Emily, told KXAS-TV that she is grateful saying, “Thank you very much for your prayers, for your thoughts, for your help and for making this a Christmas our children will never forget and that we will never forget.”

She also said she was touched adding that she always knew her son is special. In her words, “He picks up on those things that you don’t realize he picks up on until he brings you the glass of water or offers to help. He’s just special.”

Viral photo leads to GoFundMe campaign

The touching picture has led to a GoFundMe campaign for the father, who has an undiagnosed blood condition.

The GoFundMe page was opened by a family friend named Aubrey Blankenship, who shed some light on the family’s predicament.

She said, “Jacob’s dad is the primary support of their family. Being ill, impending medical bills and lost wages have put a damper on things this holiday season. But, you would never hear a single person in their family complain.

“Jason, troops through and gets back to work to make sure he can take care of his family, while Emma his wife works her magic to make the most of everything. These two have a heart the size of Texas and their whole family is living proof of the way they live God’s love.”

Her hope is that the money will help Jacob’s “Christmas wish come true” and show him that “God is so good, that His love and grace is so sufficient, and that prayers are answered.”

By Dec. 22nd, the campaign had garnered over $4,000. Today, December 26, it has gotten to $10,280. This amount was raised by 226 people in 4 days.

The campaign is currently trending!