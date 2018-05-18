How Christians can avoid distractions and focus while praying

news

Wondering how a Christian can avoid distractions while praying in order to really focus on God?

Your answer can be found in the Catechism of the Roman Catholic Church, Aleteia reports.

According to the Catechism, a great way to avoid distractions is to something called a "prayer corner." A place in your home kept aside for just prayers.

It says, "For personal prayer, this can be a "prayer corner" with the Sacred Scriptures and icons, in order to be there, in secret, before our Father. In a Christian family, this kind of little oratory fosters prayer in common." (CCC 1691)

But if I don't space?

Well, if your house is not big enough for a "prayer corner," you can also use a section of your bed, room, garage, anywhere.

The point is to have a physical place for only thing - communicating with God. Doing this reduces the chances of being distractions.

More ways to avoid distractions

Other ways to avoid distractions while praying include:

Making it a priority: You are most likely to stick to something if it is important to you. Making the decision to pray and actually doing it shows important God is to you.

Setting a time: Once you have decided to make God a priority, the next thing to do is to fix a time where you shut the world out and focus, really focus on your Heavenly Father. Spontaneous prayer is great but it should not take the place of deliberate prayer.

Putting your phone on silent mode: These days, phones are our biggest distractions which is why trying to pray while your phone keeps beeping just won't work.