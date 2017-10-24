The Bishop of the African Church, Ondo Central Missionary Diocese is talking about how he managed to cheat death.

Speaking with a Punch correspondent, Rt. Revd. Samuel Ojo revealed how he was barely able to escape being kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen.

In his words, “My in-law, an indigene of Ayegbaju Ekiti, had died and my wife, the chaplain, as well as my driver, followed me to the village last Tuesday in preparation for the burial.

“On Thursday, we went to my hometown in Imojo Ekiti. Around 6 pm, we left the village to return to Ayegbaju, venue of the burial. However, when we got to a place between Imojo and Oye Ekiti, some masked gunmen emerged from the bush, blocked the road and started shooting continuously.

“Our driver attempted to turn back, but he discovered that members of the gang were also coming from the back. He suddenly drove into the forest. Myself, my wife, the reverend, and the driver ran into the bush. I told them to run for their lives and we fled in different directions. I crawled in the forest for hours.”

Sadly, not everyone was as lucky as the Bishop. A Chaplain of the church named Revd. David Ayeola was taken on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

The 26-year-old was eventually killed before he could be rescued by the police.

Recalling the tragic experience, Rt. Revd. Samuel Ojo said, “Afterwards, the kidnappers started calling me with the reverend phone number. From their accents, they sounded like Fulani. They were threatening to kill him if we didn’t pay the money. When I offered them N500,000, they insulted me and the church.

“Meanwhile, commissioners of police in Ekiti and Ondo states had deployed policemen in the three divisions surrounding the place to look for him. The hunters association in the town had also moved into the forest to search for him.

“On Saturday, I was called by the kidnappers and I told them that we were looking for the money. By 11 pm, some indigenes who went to their farm sighted three men with guns. They saw the priest with them. They informed the police and that was how the police and the hunters invaded the forest to rescue him.

“I ordained him in 2015. He was the best at the college of theology in his set. He was an excellent and vibrant preacher of the gospel. We are all saddened by his death. We want the police to get the suspects and bring them to book. This is a great loss to the church.”

This incident is deeply felt by the church. As a result of the death, all the parishes of the denomination in Ondo State did not hold any service on Sunday.