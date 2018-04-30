Hope: 9 awesome Bible verses to hold on to this week

news

There is so much going on in the world, enough to make anyone depressed . We urge you to hang in there and remain hopeful this week by holding on to these nine awesome Bible verses .

They are:

(1) Jeremiah 29:11 —

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

(2) Psalm 16:5–6 —

“Lord, you alone are my portion and my cup; you make my lot secure. The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance.”

(3) 1 Corinthians 15:57–58 —

“ But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.”

(4) Psalm 145: 1–5 —

“I cry aloud to the Lord; I lift up my voice to the Lord for mercy. I pour out before him my complaint; before him, I tell my trouble. When my spirit grows faint within me, it is you who watch over my way. In the path where I walk people have hidden a snare for me. Look and see, there is no one at my right hand; no one is concerned for me. I have no refuge; no one cares for my life. I cry to you, Lord; I say, ‘You are my refuge, my portion in the land of the living.’”

(5) Lamentations 3:22–25—

“Because of the LORD’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. I say to myself, “The LORD is my portion; therefore I will wait for him.” The LORD is good to those whose hope is in him, to the one who seeks him.”

(6) Psalm 16:6 —

“The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places; surely my inheritance is delightful.”

(7) Psalm 119: 50 —

“My comfort in my suffering is this: Your promise preserves my life.”

(8) John 14:1–3 —

“Don’t let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.”

(9) Psalm 73:25–26 —

“Whom have I in heaven but you? And earth has nothing I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”