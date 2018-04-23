Homosexuality: CAN says same-sex union has no place in Nigeria

news

Reacting to Theresa May’s plea for Nigerians to accept same-sex unions , the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says this kind of marriage has no place in this country.

On April 17, 2018, the British Prime Minister called on Nigeria and other Commonwealth countries to legalize same-sex unions while speaking at the first joint forum of the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM) in Westminster.

The Chairman of CAN in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has reacted in a press statement issued in Jos on Sunday, The Sun reports.

He condemned May’s plea and warned the government not to normalize same-sex marriage because it is a taboo.

In his words, “We have local challenges that are facing the Nigerian Nation such as ethnic crisis, herdsmen/farmers crisis, and insurgency among others which Nigerians are collaborating with government at all levels to find lasting solutions. The called by UK Prime Minister, Theresa May is a taboo in Nigeria and that would bring fresh security threats in the country.”

Rev. Pam also encouraged the government and Nigerians not to accept negative foreign cultures, adding that this will affect this country’s morality.

Homosexuality in Nigeria

Right now, same-sex unions is a crime in this country as a result of the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill (SSMPA) signed in 2014 by the then-president, Goodluck Jonathan.

According to this law, ‘public show of same sex amorous relationship’ and cohabitation between same-sex sexual partners is not allowed.

10 to 14 years imprisonment is the punishment for the violation of this law.