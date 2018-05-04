Home > Communities > Religion >

Here is how Daddy Freeze is expanding his ministry

The Cool FM OAP is gradually going from entertainment to full-time ministry.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Freeze wants to take his message to the streets with a tour

(instagram/daddyfreeze)
Once upon Daddy Freeze was mostly known as a Cool FM OAP. Things have changed since he became somewhat of a religious activist with his anti-tithing protest. Now, he is taking things a step further by steadily expanding his ministry. Here is how:

Collabo with another well-known anti-tither

On April 19, 2018, Freeze, the leader of the free the sheeple movement and Free Nation In Christ Online Church, had a special program with Dr. Sunday Adelaja. The goal — to “destroy the stronghold of the devil and reinstall true Christian doctrines.”

 

These two talked about tithing, Pastor Enoch Adeboye saying tithing is the key to heaven and more. Basically, “Christianity was dissected and the Fraud therein, exposed! While the beautiful truth of the love and grace of salvation, exposed!”

This attracted 124K Views and 4.2K shares.

Postby

Sunday services

Two Sundays ago, he started something called The Sanctuary.

Using the equipment from @coolfmlagos, viewers are treated to “world-class broadcast,” his words not mine. The service is streamed online on Facebook.

 

The first one, which held on April 21, 2018, was titled “The gods of Men.” It got 42k views and 1k shares.

Last week, the second, “The Jews and the Gentiles” got 26k views and 575 shares.

 

Free Nation Tour

Now, Freeze is taking things a step further by announcing his interest in a tour. He shared his plans on Instagram writing:

 

Nothing concrete has been said yet.

Meanwhile, his Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) challenge, which started in 2017, is till ongoing.

(nairaland)

 

Watch the video below to see Freeze and his partner, Tastebudz feed 900 people.

Hate or love him, one thing is clear- Freeze has definitely succeeded in creating a space for him and his unique ministry to stay on the Nigerian religious scene.

