Here is how Daddy Freeze is expanding his ministry

The Cool FM OAP is gradually going from entertainment to full-time ministry.
On April 19, 2018, Freeze, the leader of the free the sheeple movement and Free Nation In Christ Online Church, had a special program with Dr. Sunday Adelaja. The goal — to “destroy the stronghold of the devil and reinstall true Christian doctrines.”
These two talked about tithing, Pastor Enoch Adeboye saying tithing is the key to heaven and more. Basically, “Christianity was dissected and the Fraud therein, exposed! While the beautiful truth of the love and grace of salvation, exposed!”
This attracted 124K Views and 4.2K shares.
Two Sundays ago, he started something called The Sanctuary.
Using the equipment from @coolfmlagos, viewers are treated to “world-class broadcast,” his words not mine. The service is streamed online on Facebook.
Tomorrow our segment on praise jam jets REBRANDED!#emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==###emo#8J+Pvg==## - It#emo#4oCZ##s now called The Sanctuary and new equipment from @coolfmlagos will ensure a world class broadcast! - You can not afford to miss it from 9:30am, tell a friend to tell a friend. - Our topic tomorrow is: #emo#4oCY##The gods of Men#emo#4oCZ## a powerful scriptural message to help debunk age old lies and foster a better understanding of the WORD OF GOD! ~FRZ
The first one, which held on April 21, 2018, was titled “The gods of Men.” It got 42k views and 1k shares.
Last week, the second, “The Jews and the Gentiles” got 26k views and 575 shares.
Now, Freeze is taking things a step further by announcing his interest in a tour. He shared his plans on Instagram writing:
We fought a good fight on social media... But those that really need to hear the message are not on social media.... so for the second half of 2018 I want to take the message to the streets locally and internationally.. - Who is with me??? - A minimum of 2 local venues and 2 international venues... How do we do this? Where do we start from?
Nothing concrete has been said yet.
Meanwhile, his Tithe Against Poverty (TAP) challenge, which started in 2017, is till ongoing.
Watch the video below to see Freeze and his partner, Tastebudz feed 900 people.
Hate or love him, one thing is clear- Freeze has definitely succeeded in creating a space for him and his unique ministry to stay on the Nigerian religious scene.