Harvesters is for millennials & singles searching for spouses

Harvesters does a great job of infusing pop culture into Christianity, but not enough God culture.

Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC) has been around since December 13, 2003, but last week was the first time I really heard about it.

I live in Lagos so I have seen the flyers but I did not really put the two together until the recent controversy over their Yoruba Demon poster.

This peaked my interest and by Sunday, I was there for the second service at the Lekki Phase 1 branch. Sadly, I got in late so I just waited for the third one, so I could have the full experience.

Here is what went down.

Location.

It was not easy getting there but eventually, I arrived safely. I initially thought I was at the wrong place because the exterior looked like it was a wedding reception. I kept asking to ensure that I was at the right place.

Ambience.

As I said earlier, I got in at the end of the second service so I met the last round of praise and worship session. First thing, I thought was ‘wow, this is different.’

The lighting was different, the congregation was more flashy and modern than it used to. The ushers were really nice and cheerful. I can honestly say that they are really organised and do everything to present good vibes.

Things they did really well (highlights).

HICC shines in the music aspect, their singers are good, so good that they were able to remix and present cool versions of old songs. Think of coke studio but with cool, Christian music.

 

The church also killed it with its perfect use of technology and modern Christian content. At some time, they wowed the crowd with a viewing of Clayton Jennings’ spoken word titled, ‘Jesus Is.’

They also had a good, season speaker who gave tips on raising confident kids.

This was followed by Pastor Deji Agboade’s talk. It was in line with the church's ongoing relationship series for the month of October themed, ‘Becoming One: How To Make Marriages & Relationships Work.’

This session was really enlightening and a huge eye-opener. All of these was under 2 hours as the service started by 11 am.

Another thing I noticed was that they have great jobs and training for this generation.

Not so great parts.

The church seems to be far too focused on representing the pop culture and not enough God culture. For me, there was just too little emphasis on the Bible. Yes, Jesus and God were mentioned on numerous occasions but I wish His word, the scriptures, were discussed just as much.

 

Ultimately, it is the perfect place for millennials who are tired of their parents ‘boring’ churches. It is also the perfect spot for scouting for a husband or wife. Young couples and newlyweds will appreciate this church too because it is just right for building long-lasting relationships with like-minded people.

Basically, it is the IT church for the Lekki socialite.

Note.

This church is not your typical place of worship. Be prepared for a culture shock, if you are used to more traditional churches like Catholic, Anglican or Methodist.

This church is designed for the young, hip crowd, not necessarily someone from an older generation.

