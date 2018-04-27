Home > Communities > Religion >

Handle stressful moment with these 5 Bible verses

Turning to God’s words is the best thing to do when dealing with tough moments.

Handling stressful moments can be really difficult for even the strongest person. This is why Pulse Religion recommends turning to God through these 5 Bible verses.

They are:

(1) Nahum 1:7 — 

“The Lord is good a refuge in times of trouble. He cares for those who trust in Him.”

(2) 1 Peter 5:7 — 

“Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you.”

ALSO READ: 10 great promises to hold on to when you are extremely broke

(3) John 14:27 — 

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

(4) James 1:2–4 — 

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers, and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”

(5) Philippians 4:6 — 

“We don’t have to be anxious when we can freely talk with God about our needs.”

