God's Plan: 5 things every Christian needs to know

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but this article is not about Drake's song . Rather, it is about something way better, God's plan for every individual on earth. Here are seven things every Christian needs to know it.

They are:

(1) It exists

Jeremiah 29:11 says, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord…"

This is a reminder that there is actually a divine plan . It is really important to remember and hold on to this when life seems to be against you.

Psalm 33:11 adds, "The counsel of the Lord stands forever, the plans of His heart from generation to generation."

(2) It is really good

I know sometimes life throws the worse challenges at you but this does not change the fact that God's plan does exist and that it is extremely good, better than you could even imagine. Just trust God and hang in there. It will all work out.

The concluding part of Jeremiah 29:11 is all the confirmation anyone needs. It reads, "…plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."

Note: Good is subjective. You might be thinking of good as having money, cars, e.t.c. There is nothing particularly wrong with these things but good to God is also about your salvation.

(3) This plan covers everything you could ever need

Matthew 6:31–33 says it all. "Therefore, do not be anxious, saying, 'What shall we eat?' or 'What shall we drink?' or 'What shall we wear?' For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you," it reads.

(4) Nothing/no one can change it

Sometimes, some Christians feel unloved or damaged beyond repair because of their past mistakes. They feel like there is simply no way God could want or use them because of their sin.

To these people, I say, calm down, no one, including the devil, demons, your 'wicked' family member, is that powerful. God knew you before you were formed, His plan will not change because of what you did or did not.

Job 42:2 states, "I know that You can do all things; no purpose of Yours can be thwarted."

"Many are the plans in a man's heart, but the counsel of the Lord, it will stand" (Proverbs 19:21).

"This is the plan devised against the whole earth, and this is the hand that is stretched out against all the nations. For the Lord of hosts has planned, and who can frustrate it? And as for His stretched-out hand, who can turn it back?" (Isaiah 14:26–27).

(5) God's plan is long-term

Human beings plans are usually day-to-day, monthly, sometimes over the span of a few years. God's plan, on the other hand, covers everything from before your birth to after your death.

"In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also." (John 14:2–3)

"But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep." (1 Thessalonians 4:13)