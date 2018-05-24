Home > Communities > Religion >

God's Plan: 5 things every Christian needs to know

God's Plan God's Plan: 5 things every Christian needs to know

Learn all about the divine plan God has for all of mankind.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
God's Plan: 5 things every Christian needs to know play

What you need to know God's plan

(bibleverse411)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but this article is not about Drake's song. Rather, it is about something way better, God's plan for every individual on earth. Here are seven things every Christian needs to know it.

They are:

(1) It exists

Jeremiah 29:11 says, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord…"

This is a reminder that there is actually a divine plan. It is really important to remember and hold on to this when life seems to be against you.

Psalm 33:11 adds, "The counsel of the Lord stands forever, the plans of His heart from generation to generation."

(2) It is really good

I know sometimes life throws the worse challenges at you but this does not change the fact that God's plan does exist and that it is extremely good, better than you could even imagine. Just trust God and hang in there. It will all work out.

The concluding part of Jeremiah 29:11 is all the confirmation anyone needs. It reads, "…plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope."

Trust His plan play

Trust His plan

(prescottpines)

 

Note: Good is subjective. You might be thinking of good as having money, cars, e.t.c. There is nothing particularly wrong with these things but good to God is also about your salvation.

(3) This plan covers everything you could ever need

Matthew 6:31–33 says it all. "Therefore, do not be anxious, saying, 'What shall we eat?' or 'What shall we drink?' or 'What shall we wear?' For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you," it reads.

ALSO READ: 3 important things you can adopt from Abraham’s walk with God

(4) Nothing/no one can change it

Sometimes, some Christians feel unloved or damaged beyond repair because of their past mistakes. They feel like there is simply no way God could want or use them because of their sin.

To these people, I say, calm down, no one, including the devil, demons, your 'wicked' family member, is that powerful. God knew you before you were formed, His plan will not change because of what you did or did not.

Job 42:2 states, "I know that You can do all things; no purpose of Yours can be thwarted."

"Many are the plans in a man's heart, but the counsel of the Lord, it will stand" (Proverbs 19:21).

"This is the plan devised against the whole earth, and this is the hand that is stretched out against all the nations. For the Lord of hosts has planned, and who can frustrate it? And as for His stretched-out hand, who can turn it back?" (Isaiah 14:26–27).

FYI play

FYI

(pinterest)

 

(5) God's plan is long-term

Human beings plans are usually day-to-day, monthly, sometimes over the span of a few years. God's plan, on the other hand, covers everything from before your birth to after your death.

"In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also." (John 14:2–3)

"But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep." (1 Thessalonians 4:13)

Let this article to encourage you to put your faith in your God and His amazing, well detailed, not yours.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pastor Adeboye RCCG orders couples to go for genital test before marriagebullet
2 Homosexuality Anglican bishops want gay people in church leadershipbullet
3 Daddy Freeze 'No Church has a right to demand medical tests from a...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Why every Christian needs to grow up
Daily Devotion, August 4, 2016 Trust God for He has an amazing plan for your life
Religious Tips 8 awesome ways prayer makes you a better Christian
Religious Tips 3 fundamental truths about your relationship with God
Religious Talk What to do when God seems far away
Prayer 10 times the Bible tells us to use this wonderful gift
John Dumelo Ghanaian actor urges Christians to spend quality time with God
Things God Told Me to Tell You Failure does not mean He is done with you
Prayer How Christians can avoid distractions and really focus on God
Prayer 101 Here is when every Christian should pray

Religion

Pope Francis says there is nothing wrong with criticising him
Pope Francis Holy Father says there is nothing wrong with criticising him
17 great Bible verses for when you really need divine strength
What To Read 17 great Bible verses to read when you really need divine strength
A lone traveler
Ramadan Day 8 11 conditions travellers MUST meet before breaking their fasts
Prayer 101: Here is when every Christian should pray
Prayer 101 Here is when every Christian should pray