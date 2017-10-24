Gates of Hell, Tower of Babel & more religious finds

Archaeologists are always digging up incredible things.

Sometimes, these include religious stuff like the birthplace of Apostle Peter in Isreal and most recently the gates of hell.

Hence, we have complied a list of all the biblical things archaeologists have found in 2017. They are:

Gates of Hell .

This is the most recent find. It was discovered in Saudi Arabia, according to BGR.com. The structure is crude and has rough rocks, apparently, this is what has helped it to withstand thousands of years of wear and tear.

Birthplace of Jesus’ disciples.

In August 2017, Israeli and American archaeologists found the hometown of Peter and other apostles of Jesus near the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel.

This discovery uncovered the lost Roman city of Julias. According to first-century Roman historian Flavius Josephus, this city was built around 30 AD on the ruins of Bethsaida.

This the fishing village where Peter was born according to the Gospel of John.

Proof of Jonah and the Whale, the Tower of Babel and more.

Earlier this year, archaeologists found proof of some of the incredible stories in the scriptures. Bible History Daily reports that Archaeologist Jodi Magness and her team dug up beautiful mosaics at a Late Roman synagogue at Huqoq, Israel.

These had depictions of Biblical stories such as Jonah inside the whale and men building a stone tower — the Tower of Babel.

Magness said, “One of the distinguishing features of the Huqoq mosaics is the incorporation of numerous classical (Greco-Roman) elements, such as putti, winged personifications of the seasons, and — in the Jonah scene — harpies (large birds with female heads and torsos representing storm winds).

“The mosaics also provide a great deal of information about ancient daily life, such as the construction techniques shown in the Tower of Babel scene.”

This is what we have for this year. But there have so many discoveries over the years.

They include:

The ‘Shroud of Turin’ - this is a cloth with the image of a flogged and crucified man, believed to be Jesus.

ALSO READ: Experts search for Jesus Christ's DNA to clone Him?

The Pontius Pilate stone - This discovery confirms the existence of the ruler who washed his hands off Jesus (Matthew 27:24).

It has a Latin inscription (dated to c AD 26–37) that reads: TIBERIUM [PONTIUS] PILATUS [PRAEF]ECTUS IDU[AEA]. Translated, this reads: “To Tiberius — Pontius Pilate, Prefect of Judea.”

The ‘Jesus boat’ - In 1986, the Sea of Galilee receded for two local fishermen, who were also amateur archaeologists, to find a boat buried in the mud. Premier Christianity reports that this was a well-preserved fishing boat from Jesus' time.

It had a raised section, a perfect place for Jesus to have slept in the story of calming the storm. The fact that the boat was large enough to accommodate 15 people also confirmed that this was Jesus' boat.

Burial place of Jesus Christ - In 2016, the place, believed to be, where Jesus Christ was buried was discovered . Christian Today reports that the Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilus III, said the uncovering of the supposed location of the tomb in the complex called the Aedicule, was unique.

According to him, the "atmosphere was special. Here we have Franciscans, Armenians, Greeks, Muslim guards, and Jewish police officers.

We hope and we pray that this will be a real message that the impossible can become the possible. We all need peace and mutual respect", he added.

It is currently being restored.