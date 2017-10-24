Home > Communities > Religion >

Gates of Hell, Tower of Babel & more religious finds

Pulse List Gates of Hell and other religious things archaeologists have found so far

You need to see the interesting, religious things that have been discovered this year.

  • Published:
‘Shroud of Turin’, a cloth that bears the image of Jesus Christ play

‘Shroud of Turin’, a cloth that bears the image of Jesus Christ

(premierchristianity)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Archaeologists are always digging up incredible things.

Sometimes, these include religious stuff like the birthplace of Apostle Peter in Isreal and most recently the gates of hell.

Hence, we have complied a list of all the biblical things archaeologists have found in 2017. They are:

Gates of Hell.

This is the most recent find. It was discovered in Saudi Arabia, according to BGR.com. The structure is crude and has rough rocks, apparently, this is what has helped it to withstand thousands of years of wear and tear.

Footage of what is assumed to be the Gates of Hell play

Footage of what is assumed to be the Gates of Hell

(the nation)

 

Birthplace of Jesus’ disciples.

In August 2017, Israeli and American archaeologists found the hometown of Peter and other apostles of Jesus near the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel.

A man walks next to an archaeological site in northern Israel on August 6, 2017. The site is believed to be the location of a biblical village that was home to Saint Peter play

A man walks next to an archaeological site in northern Israel on August 6, 2017. The site is believed to be the location of a biblical village that was home to Saint Peter

(AFP)

 

This discovery uncovered the lost Roman city of Julias. According to first-century Roman historian Flavius Josephus, this city was built around 30 AD on the ruins of Bethsaida.

This the fishing village where Peter was born according to the Gospel of John.

Proof of Jonah and the Whale, the Tower of Babel and more.

Earlier this year, archaeologists found proof of some of the incredible stories in the scriptures. Bible History Daily reports that Archaeologist Jodi Magness and her team dug up beautiful mosaics at a Late Roman synagogue at Huqoq, Israel.

These had depictions of Biblical stories such as Jonah inside the whale and men building a stone tower — the Tower of Babel.

The 2017 excavation season at Huqoq led to the discovery of mosaics with Biblical scenes like the construction of the Tower of Babel play

The 2017 excavation season at Huqoq led to the discovery of mosaics with Biblical scenes like the construction of the Tower of Babel

(Jim Haberman)

 

Magness said, “One of the distinguishing features of the Huqoq mosaics is the incorporation of numerous classical (Greco-Roman) elements, such as putti, winged personifications of the seasons, and — in the Jonah scene — harpies (large birds with female heads and torsos representing storm winds).

“The mosaics also provide a great deal of information about ancient daily life, such as the construction techniques shown in the Tower of Babel scene.”

This is what we have for this year. But there have so many discoveries over the years.

They include:

The ‘Shroud of Turin’ -  this is a cloth with the image of a flogged and crucified man, believed to be Jesus.

‘Shroud of Turin’, a cloth that bears the image of Jesus Christ play

‘Shroud of Turin’, a cloth that bears the image of Jesus Christ

(premierchristianity)

ALSO READ: Experts search for Jesus Christ's DNA to clone Him?

The Pontius Pilate stone  - This discovery confirms the existence of the ruler who washed his hands off Jesus (Matthew 27:24).

It has a Latin inscription (dated to c AD 26–37) that reads: TIBERIUM [PONTIUS] PILATUS [PRAEF]ECTUS IDU[AEA]. Translated, this reads: “To Tiberius — Pontius Pilate, Prefect of Judea.”

The Pontius Pilate stone play

The Pontius Pilate stone

(premierchristianity)

 

The ‘Jesus boat’ - In 1986, the Sea of Galilee receded for two local fishermen, who were also amateur archaeologists, to find a boat buried in the mud. Premier Christianity reports that this was a well-preserved fishing boat from Jesus' time.

The Jesus boat play

The Jesus boat

(premierchristianity)

 

It had a raised section, a perfect place for Jesus to have slept in the story of calming the storm. The fact that the boat was large enough to accommodate 15 people also confirmed that this was Jesus' boat.

Burial place of Jesus Christ - In 2016, the place, believed to be, where Jesus Christ was buried was discovered. Christian Today reports that the Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilus III, said the uncovering of the supposed location of the tomb in the complex called the Aedicule, was unique.

The traditional burial place of Jesus Christ inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem play

The traditional burial place of Jesus Christ inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

(nationalgeographic)

 

According to him, the "atmosphere was special. Here we have Franciscans, Armenians, Greeks, Muslim guards, and Jewish police officers.

We hope and we pray that this will be a real message that the impossible can become the possible. We all need peace and mutual respect", he added.

It is currently being restored.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Religion Vs Sex: This Pastor has an explanation for increase in prostitutionbullet
2 Pulse List 20 unbelievable church posters you need to seebullet
3 Pulse List You won't believe these 10 names belong to real churchesbullet

Related Articles

Stranger Things Archaeologists claim to have found the "Gates of Hell"
Discoveries Birthplace of Apostle Peter found in Israel
In Jerusalem Archaeologists find the burial place of Jesus Christ
Shocking Experts search for Jesus Christ's DNA to clone Him?
In Nazareth Archaeologists identify house where Jesus may have lived
In England Hundreds of human skeletons discovered inside Convent

Religion

What if we could have world peace without religion?
Pulse Opinion It is possible to have world peace without religion
To pay or not to pay tithe?
Tithe Pastor says it is a sin to pay your 10%
This church is perfect for singles and millennials
Worshipping at Harvesters This church is perfect for millennials and singles
Reverend Sisters are taking over snapchat
Social Media Meet the Reverend Sisters that are taking over snapchat