Fornication: 10 things the Bible says about sexual immorality

We take a look at what the scriptures have to say about fornication after Freeze's recent redefinition of the term.

Fornication: 10 things the Bible says about sexual immorality play What does the Bible say about fornication? (averageyouthministry)
Daddy Freeze recently made headlines for saying that fornication has nothing to do with unmarried couples having sex and everything to do with tithing. In light of this new definition, we turn to the Bible for clarification.

An engaged couple having sex is not, has never been and can never be FORNICATION!. - The word that king james translated into the English word Fornication is the greek word #emo#4oCY##pornea#emo#4oCZ## which meant prostitution or whore mongering. At no time was pornea associated with a young couple who are engaged and having sex, that#emo#4oCZ##s the English definition by King James who many believe, with alleged historical evidence, was either gay or bisexual himself. - The greatest prostitution (pornea) is idolatry which is practiced in many churches today, where the congregation idolizes their pastor to the point where they choose him over God. - Here is what the Bible says: - Hebrews 13:4 King James Bible Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge. - Although many translations have substituted the words #emo#4oCY##fornication#emo#4oCZ## and the phrases #emo#4oCY##sexual immorality#emo#4oCZ## and #emo#4oCY##sexual sins#emo#4oCZ## for #emo#4oCY##pornea#emo#4oCZ## its wrong, here King James has the closest translation #emo#4oCY##whore mongering#emo#4oCZ## which means patronizing prostitutes and practicing prostitution which is actually what Pornea means. - The Old Testament is even clearer on this, as prostitution is likened to idolatry. - Ezekiel 23 New Living Translation [19] Yet she turned to even greater prostitution, remembering her youth when she was a prostitute in Egypt. [20] She lusted after lovers with genitals as large as a donkey's and emissions like those of a horse. [49] You will be fully repaid for all your prostitution#emo#4oCU##your worship of idols. Yes, you will suffer the full penalty. Then you will know that I am the Sovereign LORD.#emo#4oCd## - Hosea 1:2 New Living Translation When the LORD first began speaking to Israel through Hosea, he said to him, "Go and marry a prostitute, so that some of her children will be conceived in prostitution. This will illustrate how Israel has acted like a prostitute by turning against the LORD and worshiping other gods."

Here are 10 things the Bible says about sexual immorality and fornication, in particular:

1 Corinthians 6:9–10 - 

"Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God."

1 Corinthians 6:13 - 

"Meats for the belly, and the belly for meats: but God shall destroy both it and them. Now the body is not for fornication, but for the Lord; and the Lord for the body."

1 Corinthians 6:18–19 - 

"Run from sexual sin! No other sin so clearly affects the body as this one does. For sexual immorality is a sin against your own body. Don't you realize that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and was given to you by God? You do not belong to yourself."

1 Corinthians 7:2 - 

"But because of the temptation to sexual immorality, each man should have his own wife and each woman her own husband."

Ephesians 5:3 - 

"But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints"

1 Thessalonians 4:3–4 - 

"God's will is for you to be holy, so stay away from all sexual sin. Then each of you will control his own body and live in holiness and honor."

Matthew 15:19 - 

"For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies …"

Matthew 19:9 - 

"And I say unto you, Whosoever shall put away his wife, except it be for fornication, and shall marry another, committeth adultery: and whoso marrieth her which is put away doth commit adultery."

Jude 1:4 - 

"I say this because some ungodly people have wormed their way into your churches, saying that God's marvelous grace allows us to live immoral lives. The condemnation of such people was recorded long ago, for they have denied our only Master and Lord, Jesus Christ."

1 John 2:3–4 - 

"And we can be sure that we know him if we obey his commandments. If someone claims, "I know God," but doesn't obey God's commandments, that person is a liar and is not living in the truth.

