Fornication: 10 things the Bible says about sexual immorality

news

Daddy Freeze recently made headlines for saying that fornication has nothing to do with unmarried couples having sex and everything to do with tithing. In light of this new definition, we turn to the Bible for clarification.

Here are 10 things the Bible says about sexual immorality and fornication, in particular:

1 Corinthians 6:9–10 -

"Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God."

1 Corinthians 6:13 -

"Meats for the belly, and the belly for meats: but God shall destroy both it and them. Now the body is not for fornication, but for the Lord; and the Lord for the body."

1 Corinthians 6:18–19 -

"Run from sexual sin! No other sin so clearly affects the body as this one does. For sexual immorality is a sin against your own body. Don't you realize that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and was given to you by God? You do not belong to yourself."

1 Corinthians 7:2 -

"But because of the temptation to sexual immorality, each man should have his own wife and each woman her own husband."

ALSO READ: Daddy Freeze says Bible is okay with premarital sex

Ephesians 5:3 -

"But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints"

1 Thessalonians 4:3–4 -

"God's will is for you to be holy, so stay away from all sexual sin. Then each of you will control his own body and live in holiness and honor."

Matthew 15:19 -

"For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies …"

Matthew 19:9 -

"And I say unto you, Whosoever shall put away his wife, except it be for fornication, and shall marry another, committeth adultery: and whoso marrieth her which is put away doth commit adultery."

Jude 1:4 -

"I say this because some ungodly people have wormed their way into your churches, saying that God's marvelous grace allows us to live immoral lives. The condemnation of such people was recorded long ago, for they have denied our only Master and Lord, Jesus Christ."

1 John 2:3–4 -

"And we can be sure that we know him if we obey his commandments. If someone claims, "I know God," but doesn't obey God's commandments, that person is a liar and is not living in the truth.