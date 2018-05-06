Home > Communities > Religion >

For Christians: Why you should never miss church

For Christians Here is why you should never miss church

Below are some great reasons why missing church should never be an option.

For Christians: Why you should never miss church play

Going to church is compulsory because we are meant for unity in the Body of Christ

There are so many good reasons (excuses) for missing church. ‘No time, it rained, I overslept, no light so I couldn't iron’ are some of the usual ones.

For others, it is ‘my church members are hypocrites, all that church wants is money.’ Whatever yours is, I am sure you think its good. Unfortunately for you, no excuse is good enough since you definitely need the church as much it needs you. Here is why:

The Bible says attending church is compulsory

Hebrews 10:25 says, “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.”

Based on this verse, it is clear that going to church is very important, not optional.

Church is important because God says so play

Church is important because God says so

Church makes us better

There is a reason why Proverbs 27:17 says, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” Its because gathering with other believers gives us the opportunity to grow and learn.

When we come together, we get to encourage each other and build our faith. This gathering reminds us that we are not on our own, that we do not have to do life on our own.

ALSO READ: Am I going to hell if I don't go to church?

New Year: Why it is so beneficial to attend church in 2018 play

Going to church is very important

It is an opportunity to use our gifts for God

The church, the House of God, is the perfect place to put God’s gift to great use. Going to church lets us contribute our quota to the Kingdom of God on earth.

Romans 12:6–8 says, “We have different gifts, according to the grace given to each of us. If your gift is prophesying, then prophesy in accordance with your faith, if it is serving, then serve; if it is teaching, then teach; if it is to encourage, then give encouragement; if it is giving, then give generously; if it is to lead,  do it diligently; if it is to show mercy, do it cheerfully.”

The perfect church is one where everyone comes together to serve and glorify God with their individual gifts.

Church reminds us that others exist

Galatians 6:2 says, “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.”

It is easy to be carried away with our personal challenges, the hustle, and bustle of life. Going to church not only gives us time away from the chaos but it reminds us of others, their issues, and pain. This physical gathering reminds us to take the time to help, encourage and uplift others.

Why Christians still need to go church, even in a digital era play

We can't be solo Christians because we need other believers

We tend to think of only ourselves when we think of church but it really is not about us. Going to church is about giving God the opportunity to pour into you so you can pour into others. It is about God’s people assembling to worship God and manifest His glory to one and other.

I hope with these few points of mine I have been able to convince you to never miss church. Going to church is a gift that we should all be grateful for.

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

