For Christians: Here is how to share gospel on social media

Social media is used for a lot of things. Unfortunately, not enough people use it to share their faith. Today, Pulse Religion encourages Christians to share the gospel online .

Here are some easy, uncomplicated ways to take advantage of social media for evangelism, which is a great cause.

Start a Bible study online

People have fitness groups on WhatsApp, Facebook , why not do the same thing with the Bible? Encourage people to read the scriptures by starting a Bible study group online. Find a devotional, verses or chapters you can read and share your understanding with each other.

Share Bible verses or your understanding

It does not hurt to share your favorite verse(s) or what God told you while reading a certain portion of the Bible. You never know who might relate to it.

Share your testimony

Testimonies are great as they glorify God which is why they should always be shared. Just be sure that your motives are right and you are being led by the Holy Spirit, not your flesh.

Start a blog or vlog

These days, everyone writes about everything and a lot more people make videos about whatever they want.

More Christians should take advantage of the great tools available to share the gospel the 21st century way.

NOTE: It's not just what you share, it is also about how you share it. You need to be aware that you are a Christ representer which means you cant be self-righteous or annoying about what you are saying.

Be humble like Jesus and always ask Him for guidance before you share anything that concerns Him.