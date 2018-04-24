Home > Communities > Religion >

For Christians: 7 Bible verses to read when you are backsliding

We take a look at some scriptures to refer to whenever you catch yourself slipping.

Life is full of ups and downs. Sometimes, your spiritual life is on point, at other times it is not. Here are seven awesome Bible verses to read whenever you feel like you are backsliding.

They are:

1. Jeremiah 3:22 — 

“Return, faithless people; I will cure you of backsliding.” “Yes, we will come to you, for you are the Lord our God.

2. Isaiah 1:18–20 — 

“Come now, let’s settle this,” says the Lord. “Though your sins are like scarlet, I will make them as white as snow. Though they are red like crimson, I will make them as white as wool. If you will only obey me, you will have plenty to eat…”

3. Matthew 24:11–13 — 

“Many false prophets will come and fool a lot of people. Evil will spread and cause many people to stop loving others. But if you keep on being faithful right to the end, you will be saved.”

4. Proverbs 28:13 — 

“If you don’t confess your sins, you will be a failure. But God will be merciful if you confess your sins and give them up.”

5. Romans 3:28 — 

“So we are made right with God through faith and not by obeying the law.”

6. John 15:5–6 — 

“I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing. If anyone does not abide in Me, he is cast out as a branch and is withered; and they gather them and throw them into the fire, and they are burned.”

7. Hosea 14:1 — 

“Return, O Israel, to the Lord your God, for your sins have brought you down.”

