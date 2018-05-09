For Christians: 3 great reasons to be a cheerful giver

news

On several occasions, the Bible tells Christians not just to give, but give generously and cheerfully. 2 Corinthians 9:6 offers one reason saying, "The point is this: whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows bountifully will also reap bountifully."

Below are three additional reasons to give cheerfully:

1. Because everything you have was given to you freely by God -

In Matthew 10:8, Jesus is seen saying, "Freely you have received; freely give." Psalm 68:19 also says, "Daily, He loadeth us with benefits!"

2. Because giving results in blessings

"Give and it shall be given unto you…" (Luke 6:38).

Malachi 3:10 also says, "Test me on this," the Lord says, "and see if I will not open for you the windows of Heaven and pour out for you a blessing until it overflows!"

Proverbs 22:9 adds, "He who is generous shall be blessed."

3. To emulate God, expecting nothing in return

Being a Christian means to be like Christ, to do the things He did, to follow in His footsteps. Giving, expecting nothing back, is a great way to be Christlike.

In Luke 6:34, Jesus says, "If you give to those whom you expect to pay you back, what credit is that to you? Lost people do that! But love your enemies, and do good and lend to them, expecting nothing in return."

The next verse adds, "For He, Himself is kind to evil and ungrateful men!" (Luke 6:35).