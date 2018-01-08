Home > Communities > Religion >

First Fruit: We spoke to Nigerian pastor about Church doctrine

First Fruit We spoke to a Nigerian pastor about controversial Church doctrine

Daddy Freeze says giving the first fruit in the church is foolishness and it has sparked a debate. We reached out to a Man Of God about the issue.

Daddy Freeze recently sparked a conversation when he discussed a controversial Church doctrine called the first fruit.

According to the COOL FM OAP and Leader of the Free the Sheeple movement, this popular practice is sinful and foolish.

This has started an online debate with several persons of the opinion that Daddy Freeze is right while others disagree.

Nigerian pastor discusses controversial first fruit doctrine

To clarify things, Pulse Religion reached out to a Nigerian Pastor named Ferdy Adimefe of The Tribe, Lagos.

He says, “First Fruit is really about old testament principles and I think in a sense tithing fits into that as well.

“In Christ, we were made to feel that all of these laws have been done away with but the way that I understand the Bible, I think some of those principles are not necessarily dated."

“It's not like first fruit is wrong or right. I think it should be something I as an individual working with God have a personal revelation or a leading to do and I do it.

“It has to come down to the revelation that the individual has of that practice.”

ALSO READ: Omotola tells Daddy Freeze she has never heard about the principle of First Fruits

Nigerian pastor discusses controversial tithing doctrine

He also shed some light on last year’s controversial issue, tithing.

In his words, “Tithing predates the law, it was something that Abraham practiced out of a revelation, out of a sense of knowing.

Even when Christ fulfilled the law, he also freed us not to tithe from the place of the law. If we have to tithe, to tithe from a place of revelation, of an act of worship.”

The principle of first fruits remains a very common practice in a lot of Nigerian Pentecostal churches.

What do you think?

