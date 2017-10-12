Home > Communities > Religion >

Expect earthquakes and hurricanes (end times) on Oct. 15th

End Times Expect tsunamis, earthquakes and hurricanes on Oct. 15th

According to the Christian researcher, David Meade, the following signs will bring about the end of the world.

  • Published:
Latest end time prediction play

Latest end time prediction

(mnn)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

David Meade is here with a new prophecy, this time for October 15, 2017.

Apparently, his failed September 23rd prediction is not stopping from making yet another claim concerning the end of the world.

David Meade says world as we know it will end play

David Meade says world as we know it will end

(thesun)

 

According to the Christian researcher, doomsday will start on Sunday, October 15th. Meade says that there will be seven whole years of terrible climatic events like tsunamis, earthquakes and hurricanes from that day.

You should also expect “nuclear exchanges between the US, Britain and our enemies — Russia, China, Iran and North Korea,” according to Lad Bible.

Other signs include damage from an asteroid called Wormwood coming in contact with the Earth.

ALSO READ: 5 times Christians predicted world would end but it clearly didn’t

Just in case you are doubting Thomas, Meade has proof. He says that the recent devastating earthquake in Mexico, Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria are all signs of the  ‘seven-year tribulation’ that will start on Sunday.

In Meade’s words, “It’s the beginning. Ever since the Great American Solar Eclipse of August 21, we have been hit by a continued series of judgements.

“It will involve cataclysmic climate events related to Planet X or Wormwood — those are the trumpet judgements of Revelation.”

David Meade says the world will end after another planet collides with Earth play

David Meade says the world will end after another planet collides with Earth

(thesun)

 

Meade’s prediction is not just based on Planet X or Niburu, he also has ‘confirmation’ from the Bible, Luke 21: 25 to 26 to be exact.

It reads: “And there will be signs in the sun, in the moon, and in the stars; and on the earth distress of nations, with perplexity, the sea and the waves roaring.

"Men’s hearts failing them from fear and the expectation of those things which are coming on the earth, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken.” (NKJV)

Luke 21 play

Luke 21

(pinterest)

 

NOTE.

NASA has released a statement that dismisses Meade’s predictions.

It said: “The planet in question, Nibiru, doesn’t exist, so there will be no collision. The story of Nibiru has been around for years… and is periodically recycled into new apocalyptic fables.

“Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims. If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth… astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye. Obviously, it does not exist.”

latest end time prediction play

latest end time prediction

(endtimemessenger)

Anyways, don't say we didn't warn you.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Religion Vs Sex We asked a Pastor & an Alfa about masturbation, this is...bullet
2 Pastor Adeboye Listen up! RCCG G.O has an important message for youbullet
3 In Siberia This man thinks he is the reincarnation of Jesus Christbullet

Related Articles

Rapture Christian researcher says world will now end in October
Rapture What pastors are saying about latest end time prediction
End Times God shows signal of Jesus' second coming in Israel [VIDEO]
End Times Get ready, rapture is happening on Saturday
End Times Christian researchers are not deceiving anyone with their fake predictions
Pulse List 5 times Christians predicted world would end but it clearly didn’t
Religious Angle Game of Throne’s winter is a perfect reflection of end time
Religious Angle Watching American Gods put the fear of God in me
Pulse Opinion These end time pastors are seriously giving Christianity a bad name
In Siberia This man thinks he is the reincarnation of Jesus Christ

Religion

Pastors know exactly what to do to attract followers
Pulse List 5 weird miracles that will blow your mind!
Bishop Oyedepo made a controversial statement concerning tithing in 2016
Throwback Thursday Remember when Bishop Oyedepo went viral for this tithe statement?
MURIC wants the Federal Government to make the first day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic new year a work-free public holiday
MURIC 6 important things group wants for Nigerian Muslims
Ifa has been described as the true religion of the Yoruba people
Religion Wars Did Christianity and Islam destroy Yoruba traditional beliefs?