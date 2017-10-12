Expect earthquakes and hurricanes (end times) on Oct. 15th

David Meade is here with a new prophecy, this time for October 15, 2017.

Apparently, his failed September 23rd prediction is not stopping from making yet another claim concerning the end of the world.

According to the Christian researcher, doomsday will start on Sunday, October 15th. Meade says that there will be seven whole years of terrible climatic events like tsunamis, earthquakes and hurricanes from that day.

You should also expect “nuclear exchanges between the US, Britain and our enemies — Russia, China, Iran and North Korea,” according to Lad Bible.

Other signs include damage from an asteroid called Wormwood coming in contact with the Earth.

Just in case you are doubting Thomas , Meade has proof. He says that the recent devastating earthquake in Mexico, Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria are all signs of the ‘seven-year tribulation’ that will start on Sunday.

In Meade’s words, “It’s the beginning. Ever since the Great American Solar Eclipse of August 21, we have been hit by a continued series of judgements.

“It will involve cataclysmic climate events related to Planet X or Wormwood — those are the trumpet judgements of Revelation.”

Meade’s prediction is not just based on Planet X or Niburu, he also has ‘confirmation’ from the Bible, Luke 21: 25 to 26 to be exact.

It reads: “And there will be signs in the sun, in the moon, and in the stars; and on the earth distress of nations, with perplexity, the sea and the waves roaring.

"Men’s hearts failing them from fear and the expectation of those things which are coming on the earth, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken.” (NKJV)

NOTE.

NASA has released a statement that dismisses Meade’s predictions.

It said: “The planet in question, Nibiru, doesn’t exist, so there will be no collision. The story of Nibiru has been around for years… and is periodically recycled into new apocalyptic fables.

“Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims. If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth… astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye. Obviously, it does not exist.”

Anyways, don't say we didn't warn you.