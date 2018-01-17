Excited crowd throws something at Pope Francis' face in Chile

Home > Communities > Religion >

While in Chile, the Pope was hit in the face by someone from the crowd.

  Published:
Something unusual was thrown at Pope Francis by the crowd in Chile.

According to the footage, the leader of the Roman Catholic church was hit in the face what is believed to be a piece of clothing.

This happened on his way to an open-air Mass in Chile’s capital, Santiago on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

(rt)

 

The 81-year-old pontiff appeared unbothered by the incident as he continued to greet the crowds from his popemobile.

Other unusual incidents

This is not the first time the Pope has been faced with something unexpected in the midst of a crowd.

In 2015, Pope Francis was received pizza by a pizzeria owner Enzo Cacialli who had to make delivery straight to the Pope’s motorcade.

The pope has been pictured with a red nose and a crown of balloons on his head.

9 interesting things you don't know about Catholic leader, Pope Francis play

Pope Francis is funny

(pinterest)

Pope Francis has also made a pop-rock CD, a movie and used to be a bouncer.

