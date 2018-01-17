Excited crowd throws something at Pope Francis' face in Chile

news

Something unusual was thrown at Pope Francis by the crowd in Chile.

According to the footage, the leader of the Roman Catholic church was hit in the face what is believed to be a piece of clothing.

This happened on his way to an open-air Mass in Chile’s capital, Santiago on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

The 81-year-old pontiff appeared unbothered by the incident as he continued to greet the crowds from his popemobile.

Other unusual incidents

This is not the first time the Pope has been faced with something unexpected in the midst of a crowd.

In 2015, Pope Francis was received pizza by a pizzeria owner Enzo Cacialli who had to make delivery straight to the Pope’s motorcade.

The pope has been pictured with a red nose and a crown of balloons on his head.