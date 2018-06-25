End Times: 3 important things every Christian needs to know

news

Here are three important things every Christian needs to know about the end times and the second coming of Jesus .

They are:

It started almost two-thousand years

The first time the church heard about something called the 'end times' was about 1,923 years ago, in approximately 95 A.D.

This information was given to the Apostle John who was asked to put it down "…for the time is near" ( Revelation 1:3 ).

But the truth is that the end times, also known as the last days began with the birth of Jesus Christ.

This is revealed in Hebrews 1–2 which says, "God, after He spoke long ago to the fathers in the prophets in many portions and in many ways, in these last days has spoken to us in His Son…"

There will be signs

Before his death, Jesus was kind enough to share signs, things that would signal the beginning of the end.

These signs include false prophets, wars, famines, earthquakes, and severe persecution of Christians.

"And there will be signs in sun and moon and stars, and upon the earth dismay among nations, in perplexity at the roaring of the sea and the waves, men fainting from fear and the expectation of the things which are coming upon the world; for the powers of the heavens will be shaken…but when these things begin to take place, straighten up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near" (Luke 21:25–28).

The church will undergo serious change

One of the signs that the end times have begun is a serious change in the body of Christ, the church.

According to the Bible, churches will turn away from God, tolerate immorality and finally, they will be lukewarm.

To the lukewarm church, Jesus says, "So, because you are lukewarm - neither hot nor cold - I am about to spit you out of my mouth" (Revelation 3:16).

To the immoral and the churches who have turned away, Jesus says, "Nevertheless, I have a few things against you: You have people there who hold to the teaching of Balaam, who taught Balak to entice the Israelites to sin by eating food sacrificed to idols and by committing sexual immorality. Likewise, you also have those who hold to the teaching of the Nicolaitans" (Revelation 2:14–15).

To all the above, He says, "He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches. To him who overcomes, I will grant to eat of the tree of life, which is in the Paradise of God"(Revelation 2:7).

He also notes that some churches still manage to hold on to Him saying, "I know where you live - where Satan has his throne. Yet you remain true to my name. You did not renounce your faith in me, even in the days of Antipas, my faithful witness, who was put to death in your city - where Satan lives" (Revelation 2:13).

Other things you should know is that there will be an anti-Christ, who will appear to be like Christ as seen in 2 Thessalonians 2:3–4, which reads, "…so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, displaying himself as being God."

Eventually, this fake will be defeated by the second coming of Christ.

"And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse, and He who sat upon it is called Faithful and True; and in righteousness, He judges and wages war"(Revelation 19:11).

"And I saw the souls of those who had been beheaded because of the testimony of Jesus…those who had not worshipped the beast or his image, and had not received the mark…and they came to life and reigned with Christ for a thousand years" (Revelation 20:4).