Eid al-Fitr 2018: 7 Quran quotes to mark the end of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Holy month and beginning of Shawwal.

Eid al-Fitr begins with the first sighting of the new moon

Pulse Religion marks the end of the Ramadan and the 2018 Eid al-Fitr with the following seven Quran quotes.

They are:

1. "O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous." - Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183

2. "Allaah has made Laylat al-Qadr in this month, which is better than a thousand months, as Allaah says… The Night of Al-Qadr is better than a thousand months. Therein descend the angels and the Rooh [Jibreel (Gabriel)] by Allaah's Permission with all Decrees, there is peace until the appearance of dawn." - al-Qadar 97:1–5

3. "If you doubt what We have revealed to Our servant, produce one chapter comparable to it. Call upon your idols to assist you, if what you say be true. But if you fail (as you are sure to fail) then guard yourselves against the Fire whose fuel is men and stones, prepared for the unbelievers." - [Quran 2:23–4]

The festival begins with the first sighting of the new moon play

4. "He is the One GOD; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, Most Wise." [59:24]

5. "I put my trust in Allah, my Lord and your Lord! There is not a moving creature, but He has a grasp of its forelock. Verily, my Lord is on the straight path (the truth)." [11:55–56]

Fast Facts on Eid al-Fitr

This festival marks  the end of the ninth and the holiest month in the Islamic calendar - Ramadan as well as the beginning of the 10th month in Islamic calendar called Shawwal.

It was first celebrated by Prophet Muhammad in 624 CE, according to the International Business Times.

He reportedly celebrated with his friends and relatives, after winning the Jang-e-Badar battle.

