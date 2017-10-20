Donald Trump is seriously affecting millennials’ faith

Donald Trump became the president of the United States on January 20, 2017.

With only 272 days in office, he has succeeded in not just becoming the biggest joke on Twitter but also negatively impacting the religious and political beliefs of millennials.

According to a survey carried out by HuffPost on journalism students of Brigham Young University in Utah, millennials have been seriously affected by Trump’s presidency.

For members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also known as Mormons, this current president has made it difficult for them identify as Republicans as well.

Before the election, it was okay to be a Republican in Utah while being a Democrat was always seen as a huge no-no. Now, being Republican is also joining the taboo zone.

ALSO READ: If you think Trump represents Christians, you don’t know God

Also, this presidency has also given millennial Mormons reason to question their parents’ beliefs.

Prior to this current political climate, Mormons had always voted for Republicans. Now, this could change according to Jana Riess, senior columnist for Religion News Service.

After carrying out some research on four generations of Mormons for her forthcoming book, The Next Mormons, she has come to the conclusion that things could be different for Mormon millennials.

This has been confirmed by Laura Melonakos, a 23-year-old accounting major and Conner Leavitt, a 24-year-old studying vocal performance at Utah Valley University.

Unlike the older generation who simply voted for the Republican party, Melonakos says she would rather go with the individual.

Leavitt shed more light on why the millennials are this way.

She said, “Older generations are more set in their ways and they are unwilling to even consider changing the current system.

“My peers and I are willing to think outside of what we have experienced and try new things to try to find something better than our current system.”

Millennial Mormons also confirmed that religious beliefs play a huge role in politics .

Katie Orr, a 23-year old BYU senior studying Economics and Math said, “Mormon millennials tend to consider religion in a lot of their voting and especially in voting on social issues.

“It does enter the conversation of ‘Do I think this a righteous thing, do I think this is a moral thing, do I think that this is ultimately helping families or helping religious people to express freedom of religion?’”

It goes without saying that barely any member of this church offered praise for the president.