Home > Communities > Religion >

Democracy Day: 3 politically inclined men of God in Nigeria

Democracy Day 3 politically inclined men of God

We take a look at preachers who are vocal about politics and those who are involved in it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Democracy Day: 3 politically inclined men of God in Nigeria play Yemi Osinbajo is both a RCCG pastor and the Vice President of Nigeria (guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On May 29, 2018, Nigeria celebrates her democracy day, a day set aside to commemorate the restoration of democracy in May 1999. In honor of this important day, we look at these three politically inclined Men of God.

They are:

(1) Yemi Osinbajo

Oluyemi Oluleke "Yemi" Osinbajo was a pastor before he became the current vice president of this country.

Despite his position as VP, he remains in charge of the Lagos Province 48 (Olive Tree provincial headquarter) of The Redeemed Christian Church of God in Ikoyi.

In his words, "Just like Pastor Ibitayo has said we are on loan. I am still the pastor-in-charge of Province 48 in Lagos and my wife remains wife of the pastor-in-charge and wife of the Vice President."

Yemi Osinbajo is both Nigeria's vice president and one of the leading Redeemed Church pastors play

Yemi Osinbajo is both Nigeria's vice president and one of the leading Redeemed Church pastors

(citypeopleonline)

 

Speaking recently with Benue stakeholders in Makurdi, Osinbajo announced that he remains a priest, who is willing to give up his position in order to hold on to his faith.

He said: "My Lord Bishop, you said you are not a politician, I am also not a politician. As a matter of fact, I am also a priest and I'm a Christian, a born-again Christian. Because I am a born-again Christian, my destiny is not determined by any man but by God who I serve."

The VP added: "Let me assure you that under no circumstance, none whatsoever, will I give up my faith or refuse to stand up for my faith. You can take that to the bank. Even the position that I currently occupy, I did not ask for it and I'm prepared to leave it at a short notice. It doesn't mean anything."

ALSO READ: How Yemi Osinbajo became a born-again Christian

(2) Pastor Tunde Bakare

This Latter Rain Assembly Man of God is a very politically inclined cleric. Over the years, he has been heavily involved in politics, even getting reportedly arrested in March 2002 for preaching sermons critical of then-president Olusegun Obasanjo.

He took matters into his own hands when he contested unsuccessfully in the 2011 Nigerian presidential election. Pastor Bakare recently announced his plans to try again during the new year eve's service in Ogba, Lagos.

Pastor Tunde Bakare is playing a serious role in politics with his regular political statements and declarations play

Pastor Tunde Bakare is playing a serious role in politics with his regular political statements and declarations

(Nigerian Tribune)

 

Bakare said, "I heard the Lord say, politics is not over for you, run for president. "And (the lord) said to me, I'll work it out myself and make it happen in due course.

"Please trust me, I lie not in the Holy Ghost. This is not easy for me to share with you. I share this with you so that you can pray along with me. It appears destiny is calling and the time is at hand, but who is sufficient for these things? As I hear more, You'd be the first to know by the grace of God."

This declaration received interesting reactions from Nigerians.

(3) Pastor Chris Okotie

Before Bakare, there was Reverend Christopher Oghenebriore Okotie of the Household of God International Ministry in Oregun, Lagos.

Pastor-Chris-Okotie play Pastor-Chris-Okotie

 

In 2003, he came with the original 'God said I would be president' message. Unfortunately for him, this did not work out so well.

Another attempt was made in 2007. Unfortunately, he lost again, this time to the late President Yar'adua.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 RCCG What you need to know before getting married in Pastor Adeboye's churchbullet
2 Homosexuality Anglican Church votes in favor of same-sex marriagebullet
3 Pastor Adeboye RCCG orders couples to go for genital test before...bullet

Related Articles

Throwback Thursday 7 pastors that have run for political office
Nigeria At 57 12 most remarkable Men of God from 1960 till now
Yemi Osinbajo How VP became a born-again Christian
Tunde Bakare Pastor urges church leaders to demonstrate exemplary leadership
Tunde Bakare 'Restructure Nigeria now,' Pastor tells Buhari
Tunde Bakare The recession is an opportunity for the Church – Pastor says
Pastor Tunde Bakare “I don’t regret what I did with Buhari in 2011”
Pastor Tunde Bakare Latter Rain Assembly G.O advises Nigerians to be patient with Buhari
Religion Vs Government Should the church be involved in politics?

Religion

Studying Proverbs will give you great wisdom for the new week
What To Read Studying these Proverbs will give you all the wisdom you need for this new week
Prosperity preacher tells members to buy $54M private jet
Prosperity Gospel Preacher tells members to buy $54M private jet for the church because God said so
The three phases of Ramadan
Ramadan Attaining mercy and seeking forgiveness in the next phase of the holy month
How Pope Francis stopped one woman from aborting her baby
Pope Francis How Holy Father was able to stop one woman from aborting her baby