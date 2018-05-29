Democracy Day: 3 politically inclined men of God in Nigeria

news

On May 29, 2018, Nigeria celebrates her democracy day, a day set aside to commemorate the restoration of democracy in May 1999. In honor of this important day, we look at these three politically inclined Men of God .

They are:

(1) Yemi Osinbajo

Oluyemi Oluleke "Yemi" Osinbajo was a pastor before he became the current vice president of this country.

Despite his position as VP, he remains in charge of the Lagos Province 48 (Olive Tree provincial headquarter) of The Redeemed Christian Church of God in Ikoyi.

In his words, "Just like Pastor Ibitayo has said we are on loan. I am still the pastor-in-charge of Province 48 in Lagos and my wife remains wife of the pastor-in-charge and wife of the Vice President."

Speaking recently with Benue stakeholders in Makurdi, Osinbajo announced that he remains a priest, who is willing to give up his position in order to hold on to his faith.

He said: "My Lord Bishop, you said you are not a politician, I am also not a politician. As a matter of fact, I am also a priest and I'm a Christian, a born-again Christian. Because I am a born-again Christian, my destiny is not determined by any man but by God who I serve."

The VP added: "Let me assure you that under no circumstance, none whatsoever, will I give up my faith or refuse to stand up for my faith. You can take that to the bank. Even the position that I currently occupy, I did not ask for it and I'm prepared to leave it at a short notice. It doesn't mean anything."

ALSO READ: How Yemi Osinbajo became a born-again Christian

(2) Pastor Tunde Bakare

This Latter Rain Assembly Man of God is a very politically inclined cleric. Over the years, he has been heavily involved in politics, even getting reportedly arrested in March 2002 for preaching sermons critical of then-president Olusegun Obasanjo.

He took matters into his own hands when he contested unsuccessfully in the 2011 Nigerian presidential election. Pastor Bakare recently announced his plans to try again during the new year eve's service in Ogba, Lagos.

Bakare said, "I heard the Lord say, politics is not over for you, run for president. "And (the lord) said to me, I'll work it out myself and make it happen in due course.

"Please trust me, I lie not in the Holy Ghost. This is not easy for me to share with you. I share this with you so that you can pray along with me. It appears destiny is calling and the time is at hand, but who is sufficient for these things? As I hear more, You'd be the first to know by the grace of God."

This declaration received interesting reactions from Nigerians .

(3) Pastor Chris Okotie

Before Bakare, there was Reverend Christopher Oghenebriore Okotie of the Household of God International Ministry in Oregun, Lagos.

In 2003, he came with the original 'God said I would be president' message . Unfortunately for him, this did not work out so well.

Another attempt was made in 2007. Unfortunately, he lost again, this time to the late President Yar'adua.