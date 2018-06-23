Daddy Freeze says tithing is fornication in new video

news

Daddy Freeze says 'anyone who pays tithe, first fruit is committing fornication.'

In the Youtube video above, uploaded on June 22, 2018, the controversial OAP and leader of the free the sheeple movement explains why tithing can be compared to fornication.

Freeze, who is known for being against the popular practice, starts the teaching with a clarification of the term - fornication saying, "fornication is not what they told you it was."

Continuing he says, "We are all taught that fornication is an unmarried couple having sex." According to him, "there is no greater rubbish than that buffoonery."

For him, "a young boy and young girl who are engaged to marry has no consequence, none at all." He adds, "It is not fornication, it is not adultery, it is not sexual immorality, it is none of those things."

The popular tithing critic defends this statement with Ezekiel 23:1–45 (NLT). Referring to verses 36 and 37 in particular, Freeze says that God is saying that " adultery is the equivalent of prostitution." He adds, "this is fornication."

Then, he moves to Hosea 1:2 and 1 Corinthians 6:9, which says, "Don't you realize that those who do wrong will not inherit the Kingdom of God? Don't fool yourselves. Those who indulge in sexual sin, or who worship idols, or commit adultery, or are male prostitutes, or practice homosexuality." (NLT)

Freeze further explains that "the Bible uses sexual sin because this is a translation. Your original Bible does not use sexual sin, it says prostitution clearly. Porneía (greek for prostitution)never meant a young man who is dating a young woman and they want to get married having sex."

According to him, sex between two people, engaged to be married, was not considered sinful until recently.

In his words, "It was never considered a sexual sin until our G.Os and their G.Os who don't know shit gathered themselves together to turn the buffoonery into what it is today."

Freeze goes on explain why tithing is fornication saying, "the real fornication, the one God considers you dong porneía which means prostitution is when you stand and you look at your G.O and you believe He is God or you believe your tithe is working."

God never instructed Christians to pay tithe, nowhere in the Bible is it instructed, anything monetary is the worship of mammon. Those of you who are paying tithe, sowing first fruit, you guys are committing fornication. If you believe you can get your healing through giving money you are committing fornication."

He also plays an old viral video of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) members bowing before the G.O's chair .

The video ends abruptly after a plea to Nigerian Christians to stop tithing.

After this Youtube video, the controversial personality took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Super Eagles' victory against Iceland .

Sharing a picture of Ahmed Musa, who scored the winning goals, he wrote:

Freeze later made another video about the match which was uploaded today, June 23, 208.

It is tagged, 'Ahmed Musa's Goal Against Iceland; Lessons We Need To Learn.'