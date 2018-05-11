Home > Communities > Religion >

Daddy Freeze says pastors should be giving tithe to the poor

The controversial personality uses the scriptures to show why pastors should be giving tithe not accepting it.

  Published:
Any pastor who takes tithe from the poor is putting his family under a curse, according to Daddy Freeze.

The OAP and leader of the free the sheeple movement makes this statement as he addresses tithing  in a recent Youtube video titled: 'The Poor Tithe.' It was uploaded on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Freeze starts the teaching by enlightening viewers on what money really is. According to him, "Money is a byproduct of the distillation process. So, money is that irrelevant to us. We are trying to make it irrelevant and trying to make love our currency. Love is our currency."

He adds, "Money is a byproduct of love, of seeking God, a byproduct of success… In the Free Nation, we are distilling for love, seeking God, the fruits of the spirit and by the time you get all these things, at the end of the day, money will come in."

Everything you need to know about tithing, according to Daddy Freeze

Moving on to tithing, he talks about the different kinds of tithe, according to a Christian website. They are the Levitical or sacred tithe, the tithe of the feast and the tithe for the poor.

In his words, "the moment I saw this, I immediately realized the error. The Levitical or sacred tithe? How is the Levitical the sacred tithe? The tithe of the feast is what I know as the sacred tithe. Why? Because it is the tithe the Bible says in the Book of Deuteronomy 14:22–26, 'when place the Lord has chosen.' So it is not chosen by man, it is chosen by God, that's what makes it sacred."

Contrary to what the site says, Freeze and his viewers say otherwise. For the religious activist, the poor tithe is the most important and sacred of them all.

Why Pastors should be giving tithe not collecting it

According to Freeze, the Levitical tithe is not sacred. In fact, he says, it is "bullocks, bull" because it is based on the Torah, which is the law.

He explains further saying, "a lot of people trace the Levitical tithe back to Abraham. Well, I wouldn't say they are tracing it there in error because Abraham gave tithe to Melchizedek. However, Jesus is the representation of Melchizedek now as Melchizedek was a representation of Jesus then.

"Now Jesus did the same thing Melchizedek did to his disciples. When Abraham came from the war, Melchizedek gave him bread, gave him wine and blessed him. In the last supper, Jesus gave the disciples wine, gave them bread and blessed them. The only difference is Melchizedek took a tithe and Jesus didn't. So the first tithe is totally out of Christianity."

He backs his teaching on levitical tithing by referring to Nehemiah 10:28, Numbers 18 and Malachi 3: 8–10.

To the pastors who collect tithes, the free the sheeple leader asks, "So if you are supposed to tithe to the poor, why are you making the poor tithe? Why are you making widows tithe? Why are making orphans tithe? You are supposed to tithe to them every three years."

Freeze then refers to Leviticus 23:22, which says, "When you reap the harvest of your land, you shall not wholly reap the corners of your field when you reap, nor shall you gather any gleaning from your harvest. You shall leave them for the poor and for the stranger: I am the Lord your God.'"

Based on this verse, he says, "you are supposed to the poor and foreigner not take from them. Let me break it down to you. Any pastor that is taking tithe from the poor is putting his family under a curse."

Watch the rest of the video above.

