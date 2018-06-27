Daddy Freeze says hypocrites stopped him from going to church

news

Daddy Freeze says he stopped going to church because of the hypocrites.

The On-Air Personality and leader of the free the sheeple movement made this statement in the Youtube video above, which was uploaded on June 25, 2018.

Citing Mathew 23:13 and verse 15, he explained that he stopped going to the church because of the hypocritical pastors.

In his words, "The keyword in these two Bible verses is hypocrite and I'm going to tell you about the hypocrisy in the church. Its what made me stop going to church because these hypocrites in the church are standing in front of the door of Heaven and they will not enter or let you enter."

He continued, "Because these hypocrites who are teaching you the law will travel miles in their private jets to convert you to Christianity and the end up making you twice the child of Hell that they already are, the hypocrites."

Freeze later added that he stopped going to church because he wanted to stop fornicating. According to him, "fornication is what you do when you listen to doctrines that are not of God."

This last point was backed with Ezekiel 23:19, verse 49 and Hosea 1:2.

Freeze has been praised by a member of his online church on Instagram. This member said:

Freeze unveils new church logo

In other Daddy Freeze news, the controversial personality has released a new logo for his ministry, the #FreeNation in Christ online church .

He shared the news via Instagram, along with the names of members of his board.

The former logo was unveiled on March 11, 2018.