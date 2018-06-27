Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Daddy Freeze says hypocrites stopped him from going to church

Daddy Freeze 'I stopped going to church because of the hypocrites' - OAP explains [VIDEO]

In a new video, he also encourages Christians to stop going to church until their pastors change.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Daddy Freeze says he stopped going to church because of the hypocrites.

The On-Air Personality and leader of the free the sheeple movement made this statement in the Youtube video above, which was uploaded on June 25, 2018.

Citing Mathew 23:13 and verse 15, he explained that he stopped going to the church because of the hypocritical pastors.

 

In his words, "The keyword in these two Bible verses is hypocrite and I'm going to tell you about the hypocrisy in the church. Its what made me stop going to church because these hypocrites in the church are standing in front of the door of Heaven and they will not enter or let you enter."

He continued, "Because these hypocrites who are teaching you the law will travel miles in their private jets to convert you to Christianity and the end up making you twice the child of Hell that they already are, the hypocrites."

Freeze later added that he stopped going to church because he wanted to stop fornicating. According to him, "fornication is what you do when you listen to doctrines that are not of God."

This last point was backed with Ezekiel 23:19, verse 49 and Hosea 1:2.

Freeze has been praised by a member of his online church on Instagram. This member said:

Amen, may the truth about Christ keep working for you in Jesus name, AMEN!

A post shared by FRZ (@daddyfreeze) on

ALSO READ: “95% of what you know about Christianity is false” — Daddy Freeze

Freeze unveils new church logo

In other Daddy Freeze news, the controversial personality has released a new logo for his ministry, the #FreeNation in Christ online church.

He shared the news via Instagram, along with the names of members of his board.

Hello everyone, I present to you the new official logo of the #FreeNation in Christ online church. - The former logo, along with the former board, was disbanded because I wasn#emo#4oCZ##t satisfied with the level of transparency. - Now, this is the only official registered logo of our church. - The new Board consists of the following people: @tastebudzng @callmiifexco @drews_african_barbie @lara_sage_lifestylecoach @hayere @eye.renee @jyggacollins. - They have served us in various capacities past and present and will work with me to ensure 100% transparency as regards to our charitable projects. - With the Launch of our new board and logo, I want to use this as a medium to declare our stance as a church, AGAINST THE KILLING OF OUR BROTHERS across many northern states in this country and implore the government to do its utmost best to ensure the safety required for us to thrive as a nation! ~FRZ (Leader, #FreeNation)

A post shared by FRZ (@daddyfreeze) on

 

The former logo was unveiled on March 11, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 End Times 3 important things every Christian needs to knowbullet
2 2018 Hallelujah Challenge Nathaniel Bassey's online praise and worship...bullet
3 Hell Fire American Pastor says Satan's place of torment is not realbullet

Religion

Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo react to Plateau killings
Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo Popular preachers react to Plateau killings
Fornication: 10 things the Bible says about sexual immorality
Fornication 10 things the Bible says about sexual immorality
7 encouraging psalms to hold on to whenever you are struggling
Hard Times 7 encouraging psalms to hold on to whenever you are struggling
"Who is this stupid God?" - Philippine  President Duterte asks
In Philippine "Who is this stupid God?" - President Duterte asks