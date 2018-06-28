Pulse.ng logo
Daddy Freeze says he is the 'only genuine prophet' in Nigeria

In a recent Instagram post, the controversial personality reveals why he might just be the last of his kind left in Nigeria.

Daddy Freeze says he is probably the "only genuine prophet" left in this country.

The OAP and leader of the #free the sheeple movement made this announcement in an Instagram post on June 27, 2018.

In a recent post, he offers several reasons why he might just be the last of his kind left in this country.

According to Freeze, his credibility as a prophet is based on the fact that all of his prophecies have come to pass. These include Donald Trump becoming president, Miracle winning Big Brother Naija and Nigeria losing to Argentina at the World Cup.

In his words, "I predicted Donald Trump's win, Miracle's win, I also predicted that we won't lift a trophy in Russia as far back as April, in a set of viral tweets across most blogs, see the way Argentina beat us the way they beat thieves. All my predictions were met with hostility but I wasn't moved. However, one prediction of mine brought so much sadness to me, because it was something we could have avoided."

 

Freeze also claimed to have foreseen the recent report that says that Nigeria has the highest rate of poverty.

He said, "In November 2017, I predicted that Nigeria will overtake India as the country with the most people living in extreme poverty. Not only did I predict this, I offered a logical solution, pleading that every Nigerian should aim to remove someone poorer than them from poverty, with a portion of their income. @judeengees was the only celebrity that participated in the challenge."

ALSO READ: 'I stopped going to church because of the hypocrites' - Daddy Freeze explains

Freeze criticises #Hallelujah Challenge

The well known religious critic also took shots at Nathaniel Bassey and his popular online praise and worship session.

Freeze said, "Instead of following this logical line of reasoning, most people preferred to participate in the #HallelujahChallenge, which since it started, Nigeria has only gotten worse. How can a man who believes in tithing which puts you under the curse as explained in Galatians 3:10 which tells us that we are under a curse if we obey one part of the law, without obeying the entire 613 laws of Moses. The Bible also tells us that if we obey the law selectively, we are cut away from Christ and we fall from the grace of God. (Galatians5:4)

"Why did people choose to listen to pastors who had no track record of a successful prediction, pastors who got it all wrong, repeatedly? The answer is simple, they were only fulfilling an age long biblical prophecy.◄ 2 Timothy 4:3 ►New Living Translation.

For a time is coming when people will no longer listen to sound and wholesome teaching. They will follow their own desires and will look for teachers who will tell them whatever their itching ears want to hear."

He concluded with this, "What I was saying, despite it being the proven truth each time, did not tickle their ears the way the lying words from the mouths of scripturally unlettered prophets did. At the end of the day, the Yoruba adage which goes "Ooto oro, omo iya isokuso" has been proven biblically to be true!"

Freeze later made a Youtube video revealing his issues with the Hallelujah challenge and why it won't work.

Watch it below.

