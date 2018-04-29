Daddy Freeze says greed turned Nigerian pastors into Pharisees

news

Daddy Freeze says greed has turned Nigerian pastors into Pharisees.

In a YouTube teaching posted on April 27, 2018, the OAP and convenor of the free the sheeple movement offers signs to look out for in order to identify a ‘pharisee.’

First, he starts with a definition of the word ‘pharisee.’ Based on the ones found in the Bible, Freeze says they were outwardly good and inwardly bad.

“That is why Jesus used the word hypocrite for them more than any other word,” he adds before referring to Mark 12: 38–40. Based on this scripture, Freeze says anyone who prays for one hour in a long robe is a Pharisee.

Referring to Luke 20: 45, he says, “When they are having an event, once a Daddy G.O sorry a pharisee you will know that that is a Pharisee, Pharisee toh bad.”

According to Freeze, Matthew 23:4 contains another sign of a Pharisee. It says, “ They tie up heavy, cumbersome loads and put them on other people’s shoulders, but they themselves are not willing to lift a finger to move them.”

In his words, “Do you know how much people are made to pay for building fund, pastor’s fund, first fruit, tithe ? Does it sound familiar?

Watch the rest of the video above to see the rest of the signs.

ALSO READ: Simi says people shouldn't idolize their pastors as they are not God

In other Daddy Freeze news

The OAP who is well known for commenting on religious stuff continued his ‘anti-pastors’ critique on social media.

On Twitter, he shared a clip of security men jogging around a vehicle carrying North Korea’s president, Kim Jong-un . He wrote:

On Instagram, he shared a picture of a viral photo of a Zambian Prophet removing a woman’s panties in church. His caption read: