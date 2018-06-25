Daddy Freeze says fornication isnt about sex between a couple

news

Daddy Freeze insists that fornication has nothing to do with engaged couples that have sex.

On June 22, 2018, the controversial OAP and leader of the free the sheeple movement uploaded a Youtube explaining why tithing and the payment is the real fornication .

"Fornication is not what they told you it was," he taught saying instead that 'anyone who pays tithe, first fruit is committing fornication.'

Daddy Freeze responds to critics

Many people have reacted negatively to his latest teaching.

On Instagram, one user wrote, "Daddy freeze is just a confused being……pls oga face ur front and stop leading people to hell…..and 4 d fact that u made mention of RCCG member's worshipping Daddy G.O seats is it ur worshipping and mind u they are not worshipping his seat d level of grace he carries is something everyone desires……."

ALSO READ: Daddy Freeze says Bible is okay with premarital sex

Another asked, "Okay so what is sex before marriage called?"

Freeze responded, making it extremely clear that he is sticking to his unique definition of the word, 'fornication'

In an Instagram post today, June 25, 2018, he explained: