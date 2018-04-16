Daddy Freeze mocks Rev Mrs. Funke Adejumo’s sermon [VIDEO]

news

Daddy Freeze mocks Reverend Mrs. Funke Adejumo’s sermon.

On April 15, 2018, the controversial OAP and religious commentator posted a clip of the female preacher.

In it, she talks about a joke, insinuating that certain women cannot be sent away by their husbands.

Freeze reacted by writing, “WTF??? Is this a sermon???◄ 1 Corinthians 14:34 ►[NIV] Women should remain silent in the churches. They are not allowed to speak, but must be in submission, as the law says…..”

He discussed the joke again in his latest Youtube video titled: ‘Adressing Joke By Funke Adejumo And Letter By Omilola Oshiko.’

The video above was posted today, April 16, 2018.

ALSO READ: “Let's be careful where we pick our doctrines from” — Daddy Freeze

Between Daddy Freeze and Rev Mrs. Adejumo

This is not the first time the convenor of the free the sheeple movement has criticised the female preacher.

On April 4, 2018, Freeze shared a video of Rev Adejumo talking about tithing and referring to an unnamed person believed to be Freeze as a fool and an idiot.

He responded on Instagram and with a Youtube video titled ‘Teaching Funke Adejumo The Truth About Tithes.’